Arne Slot has denied reports that Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa could be going out on loan in January amid his recent injury struggles at Anfield.

Speaking ahead of the EFL Cup tie with Brighton on Wednesday, the Dutch manager revealed that Chiesa’s early exit ‘hasn’t crossed his mind at all,’ despite reports in Italy claiming Serie A clubs are already looking to bring him back.

Slot also confirmed that Chiesa is not expected to be in the Liverpool squad for the Brighton match and could face a longer layoff after missing the last five games.

However, the 27-year-old's departure in January appears highly unlikely, after he joined Liverpool from Juventus for a cut-price £12.5m in August:

“That hasn’t gone through my mind at all. The first and foremost is that he gets fit again, and then we can see where he is. “I think there were also reports in Italy, what I meant about him was that he missed pre-season and in pre-season that he was on low intensity sessions, because he had to train with three of four players apart from the group.”

Chiesa has made just three appearances for the Reds since signing from Juventus in the summer and registered an assist in their 5-1 victory over West Ham United in the EFL Cup.

The 27-year-old was not part of Thiago Motta’s plans at Juventus from the start of the summer and did not train with the squad ahead of the new season, before signing a four-year deal with Liverpool in August.

His four seasons with the Bianconeri were severely plagued by injuries, limiting him to only 35 Serie A appearances across his second and third years at the club, as he dealt with multiple setbacks between 2021 and 2023.

Chiesa has also been absent from Italy’s squad since Euro 2024, with Luciano Spalletti leaving him out of the Azzurri setup for the last four Nations League matches due to ongoing fitness concerns.

The 27-year-old managed 33 Serie A appearances in his final season at Juventus, scoring nine goals and providing three assists.

Federico Chiesa's Liverpool Stats (2024/25) Games 3 Starts 1 Goals 0 Assists 1 Expected goals 0.2 Minutes played 78

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-10-24.