Arne Slot wants Liverpool to sign his former Feyenoord player David Hancko in the summer transfer window, journalist Suleyman Ozturk has claimed.

The Dutch defender is reportedly set for a big-money move after the season, and Slot would be keen on a reunion with Hancko at Anfield.

The pair worked together at Feyenoord for two seasons before Slot’s departure to Liverpool last summer and enjoyed success by winning the Eredivisie and KNVB Cup.

Hancko was linked with a Premier League move in January, with reports at the time suggesting Tottenham were interested in the 27-year-old before they signed Kevin Danso from Lens.

Arne Slot Wants David Hancko at Anfield

Slovakia international set for big-money move

Ozturk, writing in his column for Voetbal International, praised Hancko’s performance in Feyenoord’s Champions League knockout round victory over AC Milan and revealed Slot’s interest in bringing him to Anfield:

“There is a boy who should actually be playing for Atletico or Arsenal. That is why you are through [to the Round of 16]. “If they [other teams] can pick a Feyenoord player, top clubs and top coaches will end up with him. Where can he go? Liverpool! Arne Slot wants him of course. Why not Liverpool? You have to aim high; he is that good.”

Hancko, praised as 'world-class' by Diederik de Groot, has been a key player for Feyenoord this season, starting in all but one of their matches across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing four assists in 34 appearances.

The Slovakia international captained his side in the 1-1 draw at AC Milan this week, which saw Feyenoord qualify for the Champions League Round of 16 for the first time since the 1999/00 season.

A versatile defender, Hancko is primarily a centre-back but can also cover at left-back, where he has played nearly a fifth of his career games.

The 27-year-old, who has been 'crazy about Liverpool' from an early age, has more than three years left on his Feyenoord contract, which runs until June 2028.

David Hancko's Feyenoord Stats (2024/25 Eredivisie) Games 21 Goals 2 Assists 1 Yellow cards 4 Minutes played 1890

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-02-25.