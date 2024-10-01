Liverpool went top of the Premier League on Saturday evening after beating Wolverhampton Wanderers, with journalist James Pearce describing the victory as 'ugly', and stating that Arne Slot's body language suggested he wasn't pleased with the manner of the Reds' performance.

A header from Ibrahima Konate and a penalty from Mohamed Salah cancelled out Rayan Ait-Nouri's equaliser, as the Merseysiders won their fifth league game in their opening six of Slot's tenure. Despite the result meaning Liverpool rose to the summit of the English top flight for the first time under their new head coach, the victory was arguably the first they've attained this season in which the north-west side were far from their free-flowing best.

It appears Slot recognised this, as in spite of the win, the Dutchman appeared frustrated on the sidelines by what his team produced on the pitch.

Pearce: Slot's Body Language Wasn't Positive

"He Wasn't Overly Satisfied"

The old trope that 'the best teams win when not at their best' certainly didn't rub off on Slot on the weekend at Molineux. His team were drab in the first half in the West Midlands, mustering just five shots in an uneventful and lackluster opening 45 minutes.

Despite improving to an extent after the interval, it's safe to say the display against Gary O'Neil's men was the least impressive, aside from the defeat against Nottingham Forest, of Slot's short time in charge so far. While not overwhelmingly animated or outwardly agitated in the away side's dugout, the former Feyenoord manager's body language gave off the impression that he wasn't best pleased with his players on Saturday evening.

Writing for the Athletic, Reds correspondent Pearce noted Slot's disgruntlement on the sidelines:

"This was a first for Slot’s tenure as he watched his team win ugly. The Dutchman’s body language on the touchline laid bare that he wasn’t overly satisfied with the performance. But he will have admired the work ethic and character shown to grind out the three points. If Liverpool are going to launch a title challenge, they will need to win on days when they are far from their best."

With results and performances generally exceeding expectations so far, optimism that Liverpool can challenge for the title once again is growing. A difficult run of fixtures awaits that will test this theory, with trips to Crystal Palace, Arsenal, and home games against Chelsea and Brighton, to come in the next month.

Wolves vs Liverpool Statistics Wolves Stat Liverpool 45% Possession 55% 0.63 Expected Goals 2.54 8 Shots 10 3 Shots on Target 6 2 Corners 10

Richards Calls on Szoboszlai to Step Up

The midfielder needs to score more goals

Pundit Micah Richards believes Liverpool can launch an assault on the Premier League title this season, but they need Dominik Szoboszlai to step-up and contribute more in front of goal. The Hungarian is yet to find the back of the net in the league this campaign, and managed just three league goals in the entirety of last season.

With the likes of Salah, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz, Darwin Núñez and Diogo Jota all chipping in in the forward-line, Richards feels the Reds need one more major contributor, from midfield, and believes Szobszlai is the man who has the capabilities to provide in this aspect.

All Statistics via FotMob - correct as of 30/09/2024