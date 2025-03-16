Liverpool manager Arne Slot made the baffling decision to have midfielder Alexis Mac Allister mark the imposing Dan Burn from corners in his side’s 2-1 loss to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final – and since, he’s explained his reasoning.

An odd sight, Burn’s slight frame stood out like a sore thumb in the Liverpool box, and it was up to Mac Allister, who stands at a modest 1.76 metres tall, to prevent the 6-foot-7 defender from getting his head on balls into the box.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Burn (32 years and 311 days) is the third-oldest Englishman to score in a League Cup final.

That he didn’t – and Burn, who is one of the tallest players in the Premier League right now, rose above the rest on the stroke of half-time to give his side a one-goal lead. Mac Allister, at that time, looked ever-so lost and was unable to track the Englishman.

Despite the Magpies’ evident success from the ill-assorted match-up, Slot decided not to alter their strategy and continued to have a diminutive Mac Allister marking the unlikely goalscorer. In an attempt to provide answers, The Athletic’s Liam Tharme, who specialises in the tactical side of the game, took to X to write:

“Absolutely imploring everyone to realise that Mac Allister is not there to outjump Burn but be a blocker. Newcastle are circumnavigating that with straight balls so he doesn’t duel VVD/Konate in the first place (who are in place as zonal markers to header things clear)."

Understandably, Slot – who is widely regarded as one of the best managers in world football – was quizzed about his decision in the aftermath of the misery at Wembley and claimed that Liverpool’s zonal marking approach was the explanation.

I can explain. We play zonal. We always have five players zonally close to our goal, if the ball falls there there is always one of the stronger five players to attack that ball. We have 3 players that man mark, Macca is one of them.

The 46-year-old continued: “Normally a player like Burn runs to the zone because normally, I think the is an exception, I have never in my life seen a player from that far away heading a ball with so much force into that far corner.”

On his memorable goal, Blyth-born Burn said: “I knew Alexis [Mac Allister] wasn’t looking at the ball and I was able to get a good jump on him. As soon as I headed it, I knew it was in… I don’t get many so at least I’ve saved it for a big occasion.”

Incredibly, Burn's well-taken header was his first goal of the 2024/25 campaign and just his seventh in the fabled black and white of Newcastle. In fact, in north of 500 career appearances, he has just 22 goals to his name – but none more important than his one against Liverpool.