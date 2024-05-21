Highlights Liverpool begin a new era under new head coach Arne Slot this summer.

The new manager will be tasked with building on the success Jurgen Klopp brought to the club.

Slot is expected to be backed in the transfer market in what will be an important summer at Anfield.

Newly-appointed Liverpool head coach Arne Alot is expected to be backed in the transfer market this summer as the Reds gear up for a new era under the Dutch manager, according to iNews. The club confirmed his appointment on Monday, 24 hours after the emotional farewell for Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Slot will formally take charge at the beginning of June and will work alongside Fenway Sports Group’s new CEO of football, Michael Edwards, as well as Liverpool’s new sporting director Richard Hughes, to ensure the squad is ready for the new season. Key decisions will need to be made on the futures of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who are all about to enter the final year of their contracts.

Despite a promising first-half to Klopp’s final campaign in the Anfield dugout, Liverpool’s shortfalls became apparent in the latter stages of the season. Despite winning the Carabao Cup in February, they were knocked out of the FA Cup in March, fell behind Manchester City and Arsenal in the title race and were knocked out of the Europa League at the quarter-final stage by Atalanta.

Liverpool Will Back Arne Slot This Summer

Anfield chiefs realise the club needs 'world-class' additions

Liverpool will look to boost their squad with ‘world-class’ additions this summer, according to reports. The club will continue to put faith in young players, including Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley, but recognise further additions are needed if they’re to continue to compete at the top end of the Premier League table, as per iNews. The report also confirms Slot will be backed in the transfer market this summer as he looks to put his stamp on the current playing squad.

A whole host of names have emerged as potential targets, although concrete links are yet to surface. Many have tipped Slot to reunite with his former players, including Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners and Benfica’s Orkun Kokcu.

The Athletic have also reported Liverpool will be in the market for a wide attacker this summer, with West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise and PSV’s Johan Bakayoko among those identified as possible options.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arne Slot led Feyenoord to their highest-ever points tally this season, but it was only enough to finish second.

Liverpool Looking to Strengthen at Centre-Back

The Reds are already working on a deal for a new defender

Along with the forward areas, it is also believed Liverpool will look to strengthen their centre-back options in the upcoming window. Following the departure of Joel Matip at the end of the season, it’s an area they may need reinforcements if they’re to compete on all four fronts next term.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT earlier this month that Eintracht Frankfurt's Willian Pacho is a potential target, while he's also said that the club are ‘already working’ on signing a defender and could make up to three new additions this summer.

He told the Debrief:

“It could be busy, I think it could be busy. A new centre-back for sure, they are working on that already. So a new centre-back and I think something in the offensive positions. I expect Liverpool to complete something like two or three signings this summer.”