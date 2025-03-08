Mohamed Salah has revealed that Arne Slot unleashed his exasperation in the Liverpool dressing room at half-time, when his side were left trailing 1-0 to Southampton in the Premier League.

Evidently, what the Dutchman said ultimately had an impact as Liverpool turned up the heat in the second half and emerged with a confident 3-1 victory. Darwin Nunez struck first for the Reds with a tidy finish inside the box, before Salah netted two times from the spot to win the game.

The result takes Liverpool 16 points clear at the top of the table, and they need to win just six more games from their remaining nine to lift the Premier League title for the first time since 2020.

Slot Frustrated at Half-Time Against Southampton

The Dutch tactician ensured his thoughts were left to no uncertainty

After an altercation with referee Michael Oliver in the fiery 2-2 derby-day draw with Everton in mid-February, Slot was handed a two-match ban, meaning he was forced to watch Liverpool lock horns with Southampton from the stands.

William Smallbone broke the deadlock at the brink of half-time, following a miscommunication between Virgil van Dijk and Alisson, which rounded off a dreary first-half from the league-leaders. Salah revealed in his post-match conference that Slot made sure his anger was known at half-time in the dressing room:

"It was a bit of frustration. His head was going for us. "We were sloppy and slow in the first half. I don't think we played good today. If you want to win the Champions League or Premier League you have to win these games like that."

Whatever Slot said in his half-time speech certainly had its desired effect, as it look Liverpool just over five minutes to equalise in the second half, and just under ten to take the lead. Salah stole the show with a brace of penalties that has now taken him up to joint-fifth on the all-time Premier League goalscorers chart.

Arne Slot's Liverpool Record Matches 45 Wins 34 Draws 7 Losses 4 Win rate 76% Goals per game 2.33

One of the best managers in the world, Slot's impact at Liverpool has been outstanding, despite the big void he has had to fill in the absence of ex-boss Jurgen Klopp. With a place booked in the EFL Cup final, and a 1-0 lead heading into the Champions League Round of 16 second leg, fans will be hoping to see the Reds bring home multiple pieces of silverware at the end of the season.

