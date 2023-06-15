Arnold Schwarzenegger is a name known across the globe as a man who formerly starred in action movies.

His incredible physique, coming from his bodybuilding career, was his biggest selling point.

The 'Terminator' star has set a very high standard for his children to aspire to if they dream of achieving even half of what their father has.

Schwarzenegger's son, Joseph Baena, has come out recently to claim he is closing in on his dad's weightlifting ability.

That is quite a big claim to make.

How is Arnold Schwarzenegger as a training partner?

Baena has been very complimentary of his dad during an interview with extratv as he claimed he is: "The best training partner."

The 25-year-old says he has been supported in his pursuit of weightlifting and acting. He really is following in 'Arnie's' footsteps.

Baena added: “Especially with acting, he is really supportive and always pushing me to work really hard and make it my own and do it on my own.”

When asked about the advice he gets straight from the horse's mouth, he continued: “His main piece of advice is: always do the reps. It sounds just like the gym, but it really makes sense because it's all about practice, practice, practice. The more that you practice, the more that you prepare for these roles the better you will be."

It's always good to hear that such a big-name celebrity can be so down-to-earth and helpful when they want to be.

Catching up to his dad in weight lifting

It is hard to believe there would be two people so strong in one family as it really does put the majority of us to shame.

Some of the 'heavy lifting' will be done by the nature of genetics, while some is all about the hard work.

The moment in the interview where Baena says he is: "Starting to catch up with the weights,” brings a smile to his face.

He does show respect for his elder with a heart-warming end to the interview: "He will always be the strongest in the family."

Any wisdom passed on seems to be working its magic and that is all you can ask when it comes to your kids.