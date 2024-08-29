Amidst Aaron Ramsdale's pending Arsenal departure on his way to Southampton, the Gunners have been looking for a new goalkeeper to join the squad, and journalist Michael Bridge has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Espanyol shot-stopper Joan Garcia, a target for Arsenal, is keen on making a move happen.

The 23-year-old Spaniard made his senior debut in January 2022, and has gone on to make 23 league appearances in total, with 14 of them having come last season as the Espanyol academy product looked to gain first-team exposure.

With Arsenal's main backup to David Raya departing the club soon amidst the transfer windows final days, the club are looking into fresh options to fortify the spot, and Bridge has reported that Garcia, who has been targeted by Arsenal in the late stages of the window, is keen on a north London move, with club-to-club terms still to be agreed.

Garcia wants Arsenal move

Fee still needs to be agreed

With Arsenal set to say their goodbyes to Ramsdale, the need has become apparent for the club to recruit a new number two goalkeeper, with Garcia having been linked with the north London outfit in recent times.

The 23-year-old shot-stopper impressed in the Spanish second tier last season, starting the final 14 games of the season after pushing himself into the number one spot in the side on Espanyol's way to a La Liga return.

In the Spanish top-flight this season, Garcia has continued on as the Espanyol first choice, starting all three of the club's league matches thus far in 24/25. However, his time with his breakthrough side may be coming to a close, with his impressive showings catching the eye of Mikel Arteta, with whom Garcia would welcome the chance to play for, according to exclusive information from Michael Bridge:

"On the goalkeeper [Garcia], I've just had a check from someone who covers Arsenal. So, basically, I think they [Arsenal] still have to speak to Espanyol about the fee, but the player is keen to come."

Ramsdale Close to Arsenal Exit

The English goalkeeper is to join Southampton

Aaron Ramsdale is today completing his medical with Southampton, ahead of an Arsenal departure taking him to the South Coast.

David Ornstein has reported that the 26-year-old is completing the final touches of his move to the Saints, before joining up with Russell Martin's side on a permanent deal, structured as an initial £18m fee with several mitigating clauses set to follow.

Ramsdale made 89 appearances for Arsenal in total after arriving from Sheffield United in 2021, keeping 32 clean sheets in all competitions, but lost his first-choice space in the squad to Raya, who arrived from Brentford last summer.