Highlights Declan Rice's impressive challenge to halt a City attack has received lots of praise and highlights his skills as a defensive midfielder.

Rice's performance against Manchester City was crucial for Arsenal's victory, as he made important challenges, completed key passes, and had a high pass accuracy.

Rice's highlights from the game have gone viral, showcasing his defensive abilities and making him one of the standout players in the division right now.

Declan Rice put on a show for Arsenal against Manchester City on Sunday afternoon, blowing fans away with one challenge in the game which has received lots of praise. And following the 1-0 victory, the midfielder’s highlights went viral on social media.

Pep Guardiola’s squad travelled to London for a huge match in the Premier League title race, with both sides desperate for three points in the last fixture before the international break. Both teams had pushed each other for the league title last season and are early favourites to lift the silverware once again.

However, despite all the pre-match hype, it was a relatively tight game, with few chances for either side. The winner eventually came in the 85th minute from Arsenal substitute Gabriel Martinelli, who saw his effort take a huge deflection off of Nathan Ake on its way into the back of the net.

That goal sparked wild scenes inside the Emirates, with the result meaning that Arsenal head into the international break level on points and goal difference with Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur. City, after making a promising start to the campaign, are currently third, two points behind the north London clubs after two consecutive league defeats.

Rice made a perfect challenge to deny City

That result is huge for Arsenal’s title hopes this season, but they have former West Ham skipper Rice to thank for in a big way. The 24-year-old had an unbelievable game for his team in the engine room, building on previous impressive displays that he has put in for his current club.

One moment in particular has been highlighted by fans after the match, with Rice putting in a brilliant tackle to halt a City attack. Some neat interplay from City had released Matheus Nunes, who was driving at the goal. With more players in sky-blue shirts making runs off of him, Arsenal found themselves in danger of conceding.

But the retreating Rice then comes sliding in from behind Nunes, sticking out a foot to trap the ball and halt the attack. His challenge sends the City midfielder sprawling on the floor, with Rice then passing the ball out.

This situation proves exactly why Arsenal signed Rice for an extraordinary amount in the summer, with the Englishman one of the best at his craft. How different this situation might have been had City continued to battle the Gunners for Rice’s signature in the summer. Check out the challenge for yourselves below.

His stats vs City were impressive

Looking at the numbers, Rice really did prove to be the difference for the home side, despite not getting on the scoresheet. He was not only combative in the middle of the park, making important challenges and winning his duels, but also composed on the ball, making two key passes and completing 36 out of 40 attempted passes.

Declan Rice vs Man City Touches 58 Pass Accuracy 90% Key Passes 2 Clearances 2 Blocked shots 1 Interceptions 3 Tackles 3 Duels (won) 8 (4)

Stats taken from Sofascore

His highlights also help to show just how impressive he was against the Cityzens. He makes a clearance off the line in the second clip of the compilation, while then making several big tackles and interceptions during the game too. A true shield in Arsenal’s midfield.

The footage has since gone viral, being viewed on TikTok 70,000 times. You can watch the best clips from Rice against Man City below. There are few players in the division playing as well as him right now. Arsenal will hope their summer signing can continue this showing with another excellent game against Chelsea after the international break on Saturday 21st October.

Video: Rice’s viral highlights vs Man City