Key Takeaways Arsenal shared the points with Brighton in a tense Premier League clash.

An end-to-end first half saw Arsenal come out on top with an exceptionally weighted chip shot from Kai Havertz.

Brighton equalised through Joao Pedro after Declan Rice saw red, but could not find a way through to the winner in time.

A tensely fought battle between Arsenal and Brighton ended in a 1-1 draw, with the hosts managing to hold on with ten men. Declan Rice was controversially sent off in the game after receiving two yellow cards.

A rampant start from the home side saw Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard both get on the end of well-worked chances, though neither were able to convert. Just as Brighton were beginning to grow into the game, Kai Havertz broke the deadlock with a superb chip from the edge of the box over a helpless Verbruggen, after Saka outmuscled a man almost double his size in Lewis Dunk to play the German through on goal.

The Gunners headed into the break with the lead and with momentum, but just a few minutes into the second half, the tide turned in the clash. After a free-kick was given in favor of the Seagulls, a frustrated Rice poked the ball away before Joel Veltman lashed out at the Englishman. Both were ultimately booked, but it was Rice's second after a late challenge in the first half saw him cautioned already early on. He trudged off the pitch, leaving an irritated Arteta with ten men.

It wasn't long before Brighton took advantage, and Dunk redeemed himself with an incisive pass threaded through the heart of the Arsenal defense, enabling the forwards to raid the box. Yankuba Minteh's first strike was parried by Raya, but a ruthless finish from Joao Pedro leveled the scoring.

Some more good chances fell to Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka but nothing came to fruition, while Brighton continued to push for an equaliser with a few late opportunities, but struggled to find a way through Arsenal's imperious defense.

Arsenal Stats Brighton 36% Possession 64% 7 Shots on target 4 2 Shots off target 10 3 Yellow cards 2 1 Red cards 0 3 Corner kicks 7

Arsenal Player Ratings

GK - David Raya - 7/10

Made some key saves early on, and was tidy on crosses. A decent performance from the Spaniard, and he did all he can to try and stop the Brighton equaliser.

LB - Jurrien Timber - 6/10

Comfortable in possession, useful off it, but unfortunately went off injured towards the end.

CB - Gabriel Magalhaes - 6/10

Did his part at the back, perhaps he could have done better on defending Brighton's first goal but a tough situation regardless.

CB - William Saliba - 6/10

A standard performance for the Frenchman, could have covered better for Brighton's goal, though he was outnumbered by the attack.

RB - Ben White - 6/10

Did his defensive part, he could have contributed more going forward, but the red card reduced his freedom to move in the second half.

DM - Declan Rice - 3/10

Not his usual self today, and earned two bookings for unnecessary actions. Will be suspended for a key game against Tottenham next.

CM - Thomas Partey - 6/10

Tidy for the most part, his midfield partner's dismissal took some energy out of his performance.

CM - Martin Odegaard - 6/10

The Arsenal skipper enjoyed some nice moments in the early embers of the game but couldn't influence the scoreline himself and was subbed off around the 74th minute.

LW - Leandro Trossard - 4/10

Trossard was subject to plenty of boos and jeers from Brighton fans throughout, and struggled to make a difference after being awarded a start over Gabriel Martinelli. He was the one to take the fall after Rice's red card, and was swapped out for Riccardo Calafiori.

ST - Kai Havertz - 7/10

A fantastic strike to open the scoring was followed and preceded by some tidy football in and around the box. Arsenal fans may breathe a sigh of relief having not seen a new striker signed to the squad.

RW - Bukayo Saka - 7/10

Sneaked the ball around Lewis Dunk and played a simple through ball to open the Brighton defense for the opener. Could have scored however.

Sub - Riccardo Calafiori - 6/10

Brought on to shore up the defense following Rice's dismissal, but couldn't make a signfiicant impact.

Sub - Gabriel Martinelli - 6/10

Couldn't make an impact after he was brought on for the final 16 minutes.

Sub - Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6/10

Couldn't make a signficant difference in his 10-minute cameo.

Brighton Player Ratings

GK - Bart Verbruggen - 7/10

Caught off-guard by Havertz's lob, but made some crucial saves to prevent an Arsenal second.

LB - Jack Hinshelwood - 6/10

A tidy outing from the 19-year-old, didn't really put a foot significantly wrong.

CB - Lewis Dunk - 7/10

Was badly at fault for Arsenal's first, but redeemed himself in emphatic fashion, with a precise through ball to help his side net the equaliser.

CB - Jan Paul van Hecke - 6/10

Did his part to support Dunk in fending off most the Gunners' attacks.

RB - Joel Veltman - 6/10

Had the better of Leandro Trossard for the most part, but went off injured around the 72nd minute.

CM - Carlos Baleba - 6/10

An energetic performance from the Cameroonian, once again showing his potential.

CM - James Milner - 6/10

Went off injured at the 17-minute mark due to injury and was unable to leave a mark in the time he had.

AM - Joao Pedro - 8/10

Nicely positioned to score the equaliser for Brighton, after the ball was pushed out by Raya, and was difficult contain for a major part of the match.

LW - Karou Mitoma - 6/10

Had some chances fall to him early on, and was a threat throughout, before being subbed off around the 85th minute.

ST - Danny Welbeck - 6/10

After an excellent start to the 2024/25 season, he wasn't at his best during the game against his old club.

RW - Yankuba Minteh - 5/10

Missed a chance to score for Brighton, but Joao Pedro was on hand to then convert. Could have done more to impact the game.

Sub - Yasin Ayari - 6/10

Brought on early to replace an injured Milner, and did well to maintain Brighton's momentum.

Sub - Pervis Estupinan - 6/10

A second outing for the Ecuadorian after his return from injury, but didn't have much to do in his 18-minute cameo.

Sub - Georginio Rutter - 6/10

The club-record signing managed to get a few more minutes under his belt after his move earlier this summer, but couldn't help his side find the winner in this one.

Sub - Julio Enciso - 6/10

Brought on late to find a winner, but didn't have much to do.

Sub - Simon Andingra - 6/10

Subbed on with Enciso to help find a winner, but couldn't find a way through the Arsenal defense.

Man of the Match - Joao Pedro

After a game-winning strike against Manchester United, Joao Pedro returned with another strong showing at the Emirates today. The Arsenal defence found him difficult to contain throughout the 90 minutes, as he produced a number of mazy runs into the box, also scoring for the Seagulls after Minteh's initial shot was pushed back out by Raya.

The 22-year-old has grown into his role as a second striker under Fabian Hurzeler, and he has taken his tally of goals up to two for the 2024/25 Premier League campaign. If he can keep this form going after the international break, then he might surpass his tally of nine for 2023/24.