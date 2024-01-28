Highlights Arsenal are looking to sign Martin Zubimendi in the summer after the midfielder has impressed the recruitment team and Mikel Arteta.

Zubimendi has been outstanding for Real Sociedad this season, catching the eye with his performances.

Arsenal will face competition from other clubs though, including Bayern Munich, but could secure Zubimendi's signature for around £51 million.

Arsenal will push to sign Martin Zubimendi during the summer window, with the Gunners' recruitment team having already been impressed by the midfielder's performances for Real Sociedad, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Zubimendi - who has previously been described as 'incredible' - has been on Arsenal's radar for some time, with Mikel Arteta having reportedly taken a liking to his countryman. While a deal for the 24-year-old is unlikely to happen mid-season, it is claimed by Jones that Arsenal will look to secure Zubimendi's signature when the summer window opens up at the end of the campaign.

However, they're unlikely to have a free run at Zubimendi, with competition expected to come from across Europe.

Zubimendi catching eye of Arsenal after Real Sociedad season

One of the standout La Liga talents so far this season, Zubimendi has continued to shine in the heart of the Real Sociedad midfield, as they push for a spot in next season's Champions League. The defensive midfielder has featured in all but two of Real Sociedad's matches across all competitions so far this term, establishing himself as a mainstay in the Spanish side's starting 11.

Already boasting 30 appearances at the halfway stage of the 2023/24 season, Zubimendi also caught the eye for Real Sociedad during their successful Champions League group stage. The Spaniards finished top of their group containing Red Bull Salzburg, Benfica and last season's runners-up, Inter Milan.

They've been rewarded with a last-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain, which should present Zubimendi with another opportunity to shine on the biggest stage. And if the midfielder continues to impress, it's likely chatter about a move to Arsenal will continue to grow stronger.

Martin Zubimendi - Real Sociedad stats - La Liga 2023/2024 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 18 (2) 2nd Goals 4 3rd Key Passes Per Game 0.5 =9th Tackles Per Game 1.7 5th Interceptions Per Game 1.2 2nd Passes Per Game 46.9 3rd Match rating 6.95 3rd Statistics via WhoScored

Zubimendi on lips of Arsenal fans ahead of summer window

It isn't the first time Arsenal have been linked to Zubimendi, with the Gunners having seen an approach turned down last season. The player himself rejected the opportunity to join Arsenal in the January 2023 window, as it didn't make sense for his career at that time.

But now, with Zubimendi having gained more experience for the La Liga club, talk of a Premier League move is once again popping up. Reports from Germany claim that Bayern Munich have registered an interest in Zubimendi's services, but are currently facing major competition from Premier League Arsenal.

It's mooted that the player has a release clause in his contract somewhere in the region of £51 million, meaning it's a deal that won't break the bank for Arsenal, should they decide to peruse it. And according to sources, Arteta is keen to bring him to the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season.

Related Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal 'really appreciate' Martin Zubimendi Arsenal are interested in signing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, but a January move could be complicated for the Gunners.

When asked about the latest in regard to Arsenal's potential move for Zubimendi, transfer insider Jones admitted they are majorly interested in the midfielder and have been for some time. Underlining there was zero chance this deal would get done in January, Jones did point towards the summer window as a possible time for Zubimendi to join Arsenal.

On the latest situation at the Emirates Stadium surrounding Arsenal and Zubimendi, Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT:

“The links for Zubimendi are 100% concrete as far as I'm concerned. I've had it on good authority that he genuinely is a hot target for the summer window. “Obviously, they have got other names on the list and a lot of those have been already reported. But Zubimendi, his style of play, his character and profile, it’s all very desirable to Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal recruitment team as they're starting to look at this situation. “So Zubimendi is definitely one to look out for, but they obviously won't have it all their own way. They'll have some competition.”

Arsenal week off leaves time to finalise January dealings

Following defeat to Liverpool in the FA Cup third round, Arsenal have been afforded a rare week off from action, and will return to the pitch on Tuesday when they travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest.

By then, it's likely the north Londoners will have wrapped any remaining transfer deals left on the table, which could potentially include purchasing a new striker. It's been reported that Newcastle United are willing to let Callum Wilson leave during the January window, with £18 million likely to pry him away from St. James' Park.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal have been alerted to Wilson's availability, and Arteta's side are keeping an eye on the situation to see how it develops in the final days and hours of the January window.