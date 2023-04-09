Arsenal could make a shock summer move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, journalist Pete O'Rourke revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Calvert-Lewin has been tipped with a transfer away from Everton and O'Rourke believes Arsenal could emerge as a suitable candidate.

Arsenal transfer news - Dominic Calvert-Lewin

As per a report by Football Insider, Arsenal are keeping tabs on Calvert-Lewin's current situation with Premier League strugglers Everton.

It's claimed the league leaders are plotting a surprise move to bring Calvert-Lewin to the club in the summer transfer window.

Despite his injury concerns, Mikel Arteta is said to be a huge fan of Calvert-Lewin's qualities and would be interested in working with the English striker.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Calvert-Lewin could do with a "fresh challenge" away from Goodison Park, even if Everton retains their status in the Premier League this season.

Taylor hinted that Calvert-Lewin has struggled in recent months at the Toffees and suggested the 26-year-old would benefit from a transfer elsewhere.

Calvert-Lewin, who pockets a reported £100,000 per week, signed for the club as a teenager in 2016, joining in a deal worth £1.5 million from Sheffield United.

However, it looks as if the curtain could now fall on Calvert-Lewin's seven-year stay in Merseyside at the end of the season.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Calvert-Lewin to Arsenal?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, journalist O'Rourke tipped Calvert-Lewin with a move to north London, insisting he would add much-needed depth to the Arsenal ranks.

On the prospective move, O'Rourke said: "They do like Dominic Calvert-Lewin, he has been on their radar for a while.

"Maybe not at the top of their list over the last couple of seasons due to Calvert-Lewin's injury problems, but on his day we know what a handful he can be.

"He's got everything a modern striker needs and Arsenal are maybe considering bringing in a more physical number nine for next season.

"Obviously that would tick the boxes for cover because he can be that physical striker, very dominant in the air and could play up front on his own on occasion.”

How has Calvert-Lewin been performing this season?

Infrequently. Having endured a campaign blighted by injuries, Calvert-Lewin's minutes in the Everton side have been limited this season, with the Sheffield-born striker holding just 12 appearances to his name (Transfermarkt).

Within those 12 appearances, the 11-cap England international has managed just one goal for the Toffees, netting during Everton's 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace in October 2022.

Interestingly enough, Calvert-Lewin's last appearance in an Everton shirt came against Arsenal themselves, when the 6 foot 2 inch marksman put in a stellar display against the league leaders.

Managing four shots on goal during the game, Calvert-Lewin would've no doubt caught the eye of potential future manager Arteta with his standout performance (Fotmob).