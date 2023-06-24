Arsenal have identified Moises Caicedo as their 'main back-up' to number-one target Declan Rice, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Rice has been courted by Arsenal since the beginning of the summer, but Jones admits they may have to drop their pursuit and target Caicedo instead.

Arsenal transfer news - Moises Caicedo

In what is already proving to be one of the sagas of the summer, Arsenal are facing stiff competition from Premier League champions Manchester City for the signature of Rice (The Athletic).

While that circus rumbles on in the background, there are suggestions that Arsenal could be forced to switch attentions from Rice onto a Plan B option, should City sign the West Ham United star.

One name constantly mooted with a switch to north London is that of Caicedo, who according to Evening Standard reporter Nizaar Kinsella is Arsenal's main Rice alternative.

The journalist tweeted to their 449,000 followers that Arsenal would launch a move for Caicedo, should their attempts to sign Rice fail this window.

It comes after the Gunners saw two bids rejected for the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder in January, the second worth up to £65 million, before Mikel Arteta's side opted to sign Jorginho from London rivals Chelsea instead.

But now, with the Rice deal looking like it could fall through, Arsenal may be forced into reigniting their interest.

What has Dean Jones said about Caicedo to Arsenal?

Issuing an update to GIVEMESPORT this afternoon, transfer insider Jones hinted there could be a shift in approach from Arsenal if they miss out on Rice.

Suggesting a move for the Brighton man could reemerge, Jones said: "Arsenal’s main back-up plan is Caicedo but the problem is he is rated just as highly as Rice, so if they do miss out on the West Ham man we’ll be looking at another situation where, again, they might not meet the valuation or structuring agreement that Brighton want.

"If that happens Arsenal are going to need a Plan C. That’s the moment when Romeo Lavia probably comes into the conversation more seriously”

How much would Caicedo cost Arsenal this summer?

One of the main sticking points for Arsenal in the Rice deal has been the price point, with the north Londoners seeing at least two bids rejected for failing to meet West Ham's valuation (The Athletic).

However, if reports about Caicedo's price tag are to be believed, the Premier League runners-up could face a similar problem, with Brighton said to be demanding a nine-figure fee.

As per a report by The Athletic, Brighton will only sanction Caicedo's exit from the Amex Stadium for a fee in the region of £100 million.

It comes amid heavy interest from Chelsea, who Arsenal may have to fend off, should they decide to switch from Rice to Caicedo this summer.