Arsenal are now ‘on the verge’ of signing West Ham United captain Declan Rice, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

After signing Kai Havertz from Chelsea, Arsenal are looking to strengthen their squad further by adding Rice and Jurrien Timber to their ranks.

Arsenal transfer news – Declan Rice

Arsenal are nearing closer and closer to finalising their £105 million transfer for the gifted Rice, though it is taking a tad longer than Arsenal fans would have hoped.

The Daily Mirror have revealed the reason behind the delay, reporting the ‘timing of instalments’ for the deal is proving to be a stumbling block.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City were temporarily involved in the race for the in-demand engine room operator but quickly withdrew their interest.

According to The Guardian, City had a £90m bid rejected last Tuesday and were not willing to match the bid from their Premier League rivals.

This left the door wide open for Arsenal to complete a deal, though Rice is not expected to be the north Londoner’s last midfield incoming this summer.

What did Rudy Galetti say about Arsenal and Declan Rice?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Galetti suggested that Rice’s official move to the Emirates is imminent.

He said: “Also in this case, as for the situation of Kane and Bayern Munich, it was a long courtship since January. Arteta pushed hard for him and that was a key figure in the success of the deal and he can’t wait to have Declan at his disposal. Manchester City, just for a few days, made a light attempt in their position, but they were also secondary.

“Declan Rice is on the verge of joining Arsenal. As we know, it’s a done deal – the story of Declan Rice after many months is arriving to the end.”

What other midfielders could Arsenal also look to bring him?

Arsenal insider Teamnewsandtix recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal will still be short-changed in midfield despite the incoming of Rice and that the club should seek another addition.

So, who could Mikel Arteta look to bring in to partner Rice?

Southampton starlet Romeo Lavia is high up on Arteta’s shopping list, but they do face competition from both Liverpool and Chelsea for the 19-year-old’s signature.

Luckily for Arsenal, journalist Sacha Tavolieri claims that the Gunners have the best relationship with Lavia’s agent.

Moises Caicedo, who Arsenal had two bids rejected for in January, but the 32-cap Ecuador international is subject to heavy interest from their cross-city rivals Chelsea.

Caicedo established himself as an important figure for Brighton and so it’s no wonder that a litany of top Premier League clubs are vying for his services.

While securing the 21-year-old may seem a difficult challenge, Arsenal could shock the footballing world by swooping in for Real Madrid youngster Aurelien Tchouameni should they fail in their pursuit for Lavia and Caicedo, according to Football Transfers.