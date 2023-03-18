Arsenal star Granit Xhaka could be playing his last full season as a starter for the club, amid rumours linking the Gunners with West Ham United's Declan Rice, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT.

Xhaka has been dubbed a "revelation" for Mikel Arteta's side this season, but Taylor believes his minutes in the starting-11 could be limited next season.

Arsenal transfer news - Granit Xhaka

Enjoying one of the best seasons of his career, Xhaka has established himself as a key part of Arsenal's title challenge this season.

Featuring in each and every one of Arsenal's Premier League fixtures this season, along with a healthy amount of minutes in the cup competitions, the midfielder has racked up an impressive 37 appearances so far (Transfermarkt).

Alongside the regular game time, Xhaka has also increased his creative output, with the Swiss international boasting five goals and five assists for the Gunners in 2022/23.

In a recent interview Xhaka acknowledged his newfound role in midfield, revealing that if it wasn't for the show of faith put in him by Arteta, it's likely he'd have left Arsenal by now.

Telling beIN SPORTS: "without him [Arteta] I would not be at the club anymore," it's clear just how much of an impact Arteta has had on Xhaka's revival at Arsenal.

However, as the north Londoners continue their dance towards a first Premier League title in almost two decades, attention has already switched to who Arsenal might sign in the summer.

It's claimed by The Athletic that Rice has been earmarked as the Gunners' number-one priority in the transfer window, with the prospect of Champions League football said to be appealing to the West Ham midfielder.

Further reports suggest Rice could cost as much as £80 million, indicating it will be a mega transfer deal for Arsenal, if they pull it off.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Xhaka's future at Arsenal?

During an interview with GIVEMESPORT, Daily Express journalist Taylor expressed concern for Xhaka's role in the Arsenal starting-11, should the Gunners land primary target Rice in the summer.

On the situation, Taylor said: "I think the length of that would obviously be up for debate because if we're being reasonable, I feel Granit Xhaka won't be around forever as part of this Arsenal revolution.

"That's not to say what he hasn't done so far has not been exceptional. But when you consider Arsenal are talking about bringing in Declan Rice and maybe Moises Caicedo, you would maybe say Xhaka would be the one that could potentially drop out of the side.”

Does Xhaka have a future at Arsenal?

At 30 years old, it's safe to say Xhaka won't be sticking around at Arsenal for much of the foreseeable future, regardless of who the Gunners purchase in the summer.

Xhaka, who pockets a reported £120,000 per week at Arsenal, has a contract that is set to run at the Emirates Stadium until the end of next season.

It means the ex-Borussia Mönchengladbach will be entering the final 12 months of his deal soon, making him available on a free transfer in the 2024 summer.

Rumours linking Arsenal with a new central midfielder make sense, but it would be harsh on Xhaka given the season he's had this year, should he drop out of the side completely next time around.