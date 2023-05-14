Arsenal target Declan Rice would be able to take his game to new levels under Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium, journalist Paul Brown suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Rice has been linked with a big-money switch to Arsenal and Brown believes the England star would be worth the £100m fee West Ham are demanding.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice

According to a report from Sky Sports, West Ham will be willing to sanction the sale of Rice this summer, but only if their asking price is met.

It's suggested the west London outfit will green-light Rice's exit, should they land a fee somewhere in the region of £120 million.

Furthermore, it's mooted the Premier League side would only accept a bid from a club if they were playing in the Champions League next season, restricting who might be able to purchase the midfielder.

An astonishing fee, not least because Rice currently has less than 18 months left on his £60,000 per week contract at the London Stadium, albeit with the Hammers holding the option to extend it by a further year if necessary.

The report does outline Arsenal as the current front-runners for Rice's signature, despite outside interest from different Premier League clubs.

However, should the cost of the package demanded by West Ham rise beyond a price Arsenal could justify, transfer insider Dean Jones suggested to GIVEMESPORT that the Gunners could offer Folarin Balogun as part of a player plus cash deal instead.

Intent on landing the anchorman in the summer window, attention has switched to what Rice could offer Arsenal's squad if he was signed.

What has Paul Brown said about Rice to Arsenal?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Brown said: "I think Declan Rice would thrive in that environment. I think he's proved most of his doubters wrong over the last couple of years. He just seems to be improving all the time and the sky is the limit really for him. I think he can even get much better as a player still.”

Where would Rice rank in the most expensive Premier League players of all-time?

Should West Ham hold out for the rumoured £120 million fee, it would comfortably place Rice as the most expensive Premier League player, overtaking Chelsea's Enzo Fernández who joined for £107 million in the January transfer window.

While they may be astonishing figures for a 24-year-old, there is a case that as one of the Premier League's most talented midfielders, Rice is worth a £100 million plus transfer fee.

Video: Rice bosses midfield's with passing and tackling skills

As detailed in a YouTube video, the dominant midfield maestro has bossed Premier League matches for the majority of his short but successful career so far.

With an array of talents both on and off the ball, it's clear why Arteta has reportedly prioritised Rice's services, given the boost in quality he'd add to the Arsenal ranks.