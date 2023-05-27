Arsenal star Granit Xhaka is all-but guaranteed to leave the Emirates Stadium when the transfer window opens in the summer, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook told GIVEMESPORT.

Xhaka had played a crucial role in Arsenal's title challenge, but ultimately looks set to leave the north Londoners this year.

Arsenal transfer news - Granit Xhaka

According to a report by The Evening Standard, Xhaka's future is set to be decided within the next seven days.

It comes amid rumours linking Xhaka with a move to Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, who are currently managed by ex-Real Madrid and Liverpool star Xabi Alonso.

The report states Leverkusen are deep into negotiations with Arsenal around a transfer for Xhaka, with £13 million the current fee being mooted.

Xhaka had shone for Mikel Arteta's side this season, featuring heavily in the Gunners' chase for a first league title since 2004.

However, it now looks as if the Swiss international will be playing his final match at the Emirates Stadium this weekend, after what has been a turbulent seven-year spell with the club.

What has Alex Crook said about Xhaka leaving Arsenal this season?

When quizzed about the chances of Xhaka departing north London when the transfer window opens, talkSPORT reporter Crook hinted a deal was as good as done for the midfielder.

Expecting Xhaka to leave for pastures new, Crook told GIVEMESPORT: "Xhaka has pretty much gone now, with a deal to Leverkusen virtually done. And that just came down to the fact that he was happy to let his contract run down, but Arsenal weren’t willing to do that.

"They need the money to improve the squad and obviously midfield is an area that they’ve targeted with the move for Moises Caicedo. They brought in Jorginho, but that was always a short-term solution to get them over the line in terms of the title, not so much long-term.”

Who might Arsenal replace Xhaka with?

A lot of the talk heading into the transfer window has focused on Arsenal's proposed midfield rebuild.

The Telegraph are reporting that Declan Rice remains a priority signing for the Gunners, despite outside interest from various other Premier League sides.

It's claimed in the report that Arteta views Rice as a statement signing, who could help elevate Arsenal's title challenge ahead of the new campaign.

Elsewhere, Arsenal are also keeping tabs on Mason Mount's situation at Chelsea, with the Premier League runners-up rumoured to be one of the top-flight clubs eyeing up a surprise swoop this summer.