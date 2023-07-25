Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta inherited 'one of the worst transfers' in the club's history, journalist Dean Jones suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Arteta earned plaudits for his side's performances last season, but he did have to make some drastic changes when he arrived at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal transfer news

It's easy to forget just how divided opinions were on Arteta during the early part of his Arsenal tenure.

Appointed as head coach in December 2019, Arteta finished eighth in his first season in charge, before repeating the feat the following campaign with another mediocre showing, which in part was down to poor showings in the transfer market.

It wasn't until the 2021/22 season when things started to click into gear for Arsenal, as they narrowly missed out on Champions League football by finishing fifth, before the Gunners finally returned to the top four with a second-placed showing last time around.

In the title conversation for much of the 2022/23 campaign, Arteta has transformed Arsenal's fortunes by building one of the youngest, but most talented squads in the division.

So much so, the Arsenal board have rewarded Arteta with a huge transfer kitty this summer, that has seen the north Londoners spend big on the likes of Kai Havertz (£65 million), Jurrien Timber (£38 million) and of course, Declan Rice (£105 million).

Splashing just shy of £200 million so far, it's widely acknowledged that the three additions are shrewd signings, but Arsenal haven't always bought so sensibly.

What has Dean Jones said about Arsenal in the market?

When asked about Arsenal's transformation from clumsy spenders to one of Europe's smartest operators, journalist Jones revealed that Nicolas Pepe was one of the worst signings in the club's history.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the reliable journalist said: "Pepe is one of the worst transfer mistakes Arsenal ever made and we are reaching the stage where they should just pay him off and draw a line under it.

“I think Pepe is actually a very talented player who could have done well in the Premier League but it really was a case of wrong place, wrong time and wrong price when he joined Arsenal.”

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Arsenal and Pepe?

Pocketing a reported £140,000 per week at Arsenal, Pepe is remarkably among the north Londoners' highest earners, despite having been frozen out of the picture.

After spending last season on loan at Ligue 1 outfit Nice, the Ivorian did show some signs of promise, netting eight goals and registering one assist in 28 outings.

However, with a contract that still has one year left to run on it, Arsenal are struggling to offload the 28-year-old and may have to ship him out on loan once again.

Costing the Gunners £72 million back in August 2019, when Unai Emery was still in charge of the club, it's clear the winger has struggled massively with Arsenal.

Unlikely to return to the first-team fold, it's possible Pepe will finish his Arsenal career with a total of 27 goals and 21 assists in 112 appearances - a disappointing return all in all.