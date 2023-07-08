Arsenal target Romeo Lavia would be an "exceptional signing" at the Emirates, claims Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.The Southampton midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to north London, and Taylor thinks Mikel Arteta has earned the right to decide which players should be brought into the Premier League club this summer.

Arsenal transfer news — Romeo Lavia

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are definitely interested in Lavia.The Belgian has only been at Southampton for a year, with the Saints signing him from Manchester City last July in a deal worth up to £14m, according to BBC Sport.However, after an impressive Premier League campaign, he is now being linked to some of the biggest clubs in England.As well as Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are also thought to be interested in Lavia. As per Sky Sports, the two London outfits and the Reds have all contacted the 19-year-old's representatives. The same outlet states that Southampton's valuation of the player is close to £50m.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Romeo Lavia and Arsenal?

Taylor is confident that Lavia would be a great addition to Arsenal's squad.Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I think Lavia is an exceptional talent. Ultimately, if Mikel Arteta thinks that's the right route to go down, then I think he's proven that he should be trusted. I think Lavia would be an exceptional signing."

Which other midfielders are Arsenal looking at?

Aside from West Ham United captain Declan Rice, who is closing in on a move to the Emirates, there has also been some talk about the Gunners being interested in Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni.One report from Spain has claimed that Arsenal are keen on the Frenchman, though it is believed that the La Liga side view him as untouchable.With Rice and another new midfielder potentially coming in, it could pave the way for a couple of names currently on Arsenal's books to leave.Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has informed GIVEMESPORT that Thomas Partey has caught the attention of Juventus and teams in Saudi Arabia. The Gunners have already sold Granit Xhaka to Bayer Leverkusen and it looks like the Ghanaian could follow him out of the Emirates exit door.Albert Sambi Lokonga, who spent the second half of last season out on loan at Crystal Palace, has also made it clear that he wants to leave north London this transfer window."I don't know. I will try to go somewhere I will play," he told former South Korean footballer Wonhee Hyung on his YouTube channel. "That's the most important thing, to have some games and play game after game."

Would Romeo Lavia be an exceptional signing for Arsenal?

Based on what he showed last season, he very much could be. For example, according to WhoScored, the Belgium international made 2.1 tackles per game, which was the second-highest average in Southampton's squad.Lavia is also still just 19 years of age, so you would expect him to get even better and possibly develop into one of the Premier League's top midfielders.