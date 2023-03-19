Arsenal youngster Amario Cozier-Duberry is a 'similar player' to Bukayo Saka, Football London reporter Kaya Kaynak has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 17-year-old is yet to make his senior debut for Arsenal, but he's already drawing comparisons to Saka.

Arsenal news - Amario Cozier-Duberry

Cozier-Duberry has spent the majority of the season playing for Arsenal's U23 side, whilst also featuring for the U18s in the FA Youth Cup.

During his short career, as per Transfermarkt, the 17-year-old has played in every single position possible other than in goal and in defence.

The Hale End graduate signed his first professional contract in 2022 and has been capped by England's U16 side.

Whilst discussing his journey at the club so far, Cozier-Duberry confirmed he was an Arsenal fan as a kid. He said: "I was excited because I supported Arsenal and I could have never thought I’d have the opportunity to play for my boyhood club."

Later on in his interview with Arsenal's matchday programme, the youngster revealed how he was rejected by other clubs in the London area before signing for the Gunners.

”However, I was also nervous as I had been on trials at other teams around London and they never took me in," said Cozier-Duberry.

What has Kaynak said about Cozier-Duberry?

Kaynak has compared Cozier-Duberry to another Hale End graduate, Saka. Of course, they're at completely different stages of their careers, but the similarities are drawn through their versatility.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "He's a similar player in the sense that he's left-footed, can drift central, and can play a creative midfield role.

"He generally tends to play on the right-wing but he's very versatile and can play a lot of different positions.

"Much like Saka did when he first broke into the team. He started off at left-back, now as a right-winger and who knows, Cozier-Duberry is definitely someone who could do that."

Can Cozier-Duberry break into the Arsenal team this season?

You'd imagine with Arsenal fighting for the Premier League title, it could be a bit of a risk to deploy a 17-year-old before the end of the campaign.

Arteta gave Ethan Nwaneri his senior debut at Arsenal earlier in the season, who became the youngster ever Premier League player at the age of 15 years and 181 days, as per Sky Sports.

Arsenal have also used the youngest pool of players on average this term, as per Transfermarkt, so although it would be a surprise to see Cozier-Duberry over the next few months, you wouldn't put it past Arteta.