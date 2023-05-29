Arsenal targets Declan Rice and Mason Mount would be 'brilliant to watch' in midfield if they are able to sign both this summer, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners are looking to strengthen their engine room this summer and the English duo would be brilliant additions to the squad.

Arsenal transfer news – Declan Rice and Mason Mount

90min reports that Arsenal’s London rivals Chelsea will look to extend Mount’s contract over the next week or so.

The Blues’ new boss, Mauricio Pochettino, is said to be eager to keep hold of their homegrown ace, but widespread interest from the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle could hinder their discussions, with Man United reportedly preparing a £55m bid.

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are preparing a £92m deal to convince Rice to make the switch from east to north London.

However, West Ham have slapped a £120m price tag on their key man’s head, meaning Arsenal’s reported bid would be almost £30m shy of their valuation.

Alex Crook previously told GIVEMESPORT that both England internationals are feasible options to bolster their midfield department.

What did Paul Brown say about Arsenal, Declan Rice and Mason Mount?

Brown suggested that Arsenal are keen on securing Rice this summer, but if he were to be joined by Mount in the summer, their midfield has all sorts of possibilities.

Their midfield area is Arteta’s main priority this summer, and they may look to bring in both with Xhaka departing and interest in Thomas Partey accelerating, too.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said: “It’s clear they want Declan Rice. I suspect Caicedo is the number two option if they can’t get him.

"A midfield of Rice and Mount has all sorts of possibilities, it would be brilliant to watch I think if they could pull that off but it’s clear that Arsenal are going to spend a lot of money this summer and midfield, as a position, they’re looking to strengthen so it might be that they bring two in there, yeah.”

Will Arsenal sign Declan Rice and Mason Mount?

While securing the services of both may be a stretch as Transfermarkt value the pair at £145m, there is no reason why just one of them could be donning the Arsenal red next term.

With reputable Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently confirming that Granit Xhaka’s move to Bayer Leverkusen is nearing closer to materialising, Mikel Arteta will need to look ahead to the window to replace their outgoing midfielder.

Rice, who is currently West Ham’s captain, has proven to be a paramount part of his side’s progression in Europe but could make a high-profile move away this summer.

The 24-year-old has plundered four domestic goals and three assists to record his best-ever goal contribution tally in the division.

Mount’s return this season has not been as fruitful, however, as he has missed a total of 14 games through injury. In his entire west London career, Mount has returned 70 goal contributions and was an integral part to their Champions League-winning campaign in 2020/21.

Regardless of Mount’s subpar season, there’s no doubt that the Chelsea ace would be a smart addition and the in-demand Rice would also be a suitable long-term option as they look to challenge City for the title again.