Arsenal winger Amario Cozier-Duberry is highly rated at the North London club and Mikel Arteta is keen to integrate the forward into the first team next season, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Cozier-Duberry is widely expected to follow in the footsteps of players such as Bukayo Saka and become the latest Hale End academy product to make a significant impact at the Emirates.

Arsenal news - Cozier-Duberry

Despite his apparent talent, the winger did not enter the Arsenal setup until relatively late compared to most, with Arsenal Under-21 coach, Mehmet Ali, recently revealing to The Athletic that “He didn’t sign for Arsenal until he was an under-15, so he was playing grassroots football for a long time.".

Ali then went on to say: “I see him as a late developer. Even though we’re pushing him in under-21s football, he’s had a great games programme of playing under-18s and being around the first team. He’s a super talent.”

Cozier-Duberry spent the vast majority of the 2022/23 campaign playing for the Under-21 side, and was also crucial in the Gunners' FA Youth Cup run, scoring five and assisting three in six games, as per Transfermarkt.

What did Dean Jones say about Cozier-Duberry?

Jones explained that the 18-year-old forward is highly rated at Arsenal, and could make an impact on the first team as early as the 2023/24 campaign.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: "I'm told Arteta really rates him. He's pretty much guaranteed a few cup run outs next season, at the very least. And if that goes well, I think he could end up being the next teen sensation that actually makes an impact on the first team."

Why Cozier-Duberry could be exactly what Arsenal need

One of the biggest holes in the current Arsenal squad is the lack of cover at right wing for Saka. One option is another academy graduate, Reiss Nelson, however he has so far failed to reach the level the club once thought he could, scoring just three Premier League goals this season, as per Transfermarkt.

Another option is Nicolas Pepe, who is currently out on loan, although his spell at the club has been somewhat of a disaster, and he seems more likely to depart the club in the summer, rather than be reintroduced into the squad.

Therefore, Cozier-Duberry appears to have a massive opportunity to force his way into the squad and maintain a spot on the bench at the very least.

The 18-year-old has proven he can make a difference in the final third at Under-21 level and has the raw attributes needed to do the same in the first team.