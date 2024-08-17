Highlights Arsenal got their 2024/25 Premier League camapign off to a winning start after beating Wolves.

Goals from Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz gave them a 2-0 victory.

Saka was the Man of the Match after a brilliant display which saw him notch a goal and an assist.

Wolves went into this opening game fixture with a terrible record against their opponents Arsenal, who had until today beaten Wolves on the last six occasions with an aggregate score of 14 goals to two. This match began to suggest this pattern would continue, with the Gunners dominating possession beneath a cloudless sky at the Emirates. When Wolves did venture into the final third they offered no real threat to David Raya's goal. Arsenal took the lead when Kai Havertz headed in from a delivery whipped in from the right wing from Bukayo Saka for a well crafted goal. Wolves might reflect on just how much time and space they gave Saka to find a cross. As the first half continued, Arsenal continued to dominate the midfield through neat interplay between Rice, Partey and Odegaard, but despite this, David Raya had to pull off a great save from a Strand-Larsen header.

Initially, the second half continued in the same vein as the first, but with the score at only one-nil, Wolves knew they were still very much in the game, and after the hour mark, they visibly improved, snapping into challenges and progressing up the field, with Rayan Ait-Nouri's left-footed strike making David Raya nervous, but ending up just the wrong side of the upright. With 20 minutes left, it was Arsenal the more tense of the two sides, as Wolves sensed there was a chance to get back into the game, but as the visitor's confidence increased, Arsenal made it two-nil, with Saka cutting inside and shooting with his left foot to score a goal they really needed for the victory.

Arsenal Stats Wolves 53% Possession 47% 6 Shots on target 2 6 Shots off target 3 2 Yellow cards 2 7 Corner kicks 1

Arsenal 2-0 Wolves Match Highlights

Arsenal Player Ratings

GK - David Raya - 7/10

Showed his class by making a superb save from Strand Larsen, having been a spectator for much of the game.

LB - Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6/10

Solid performance from the Ukrainian, but wasn't required to do anymore in what was a comfortable match for Arsenal.

CB - Gabriel Magalhaes - 6/10

Rarely troubled in the first half in what was a fairly straightforward afternoon for the Brazilian.

CB - William Saliba - 6/10

Much like his centre back partner Gabriel, Saliba was rarely called upon to use his defensive abilities, but was caught napping when he let Cunha in for a chance.

RB - Ben White - 6/10

Another player who did not have to be at his best, but did what was asked of him.

M - Declan Rice - 7/10

The England international looked very much at home in the midfield, but will surely face bigger tests than this game.

M - Thomas Partey - 7/10

Looked very comfortable alongside Rice and Odegaard in midfield, but never really put under pressure.

M - Martin Odegaard - 7/10

As ever, the Gunners skipper looked to get on the ball and make things happen for the home side.

LW - Gabriel Martinelli - 6/10

Appeared to have injured his shoulder in the first half, but battled on.

CF - Kai Havertz - 7/10

Opened his account with a powerful header to help silence any doubts about the German's abilities as a striker.

RW - Bukayo Saka - 8/10

Pinpoint cross from Saka to hand Havertz a goal on a plate, then scored in the second half, the England international once again showed why he is so important for Arsenal.

Sub - Jurrien Timber - 6/10

Brought on for Zinchenko with 20 minutes left.

Sub - Leandro Trossard - 5/10

Brought on for Saka for the final 10 minutes.

Sub - Gabriel Jesus - 5/10

Replaced Declan Rice for the last five minutes.

Wolves Player Ratings

GK - Jose Sa - 6/10

Sa had one of those unusual afternoons whereby the opposition have most of the ball, but at the same time he wasn't peppered with shots on goal.

LWB - Rayan Ait-Nouri - 7/10

A talented player who wasn't able to show his true ability at the Emirates, but still showed promise with a powerful shot that was narrowly wide.

CB - Toti Gomes - 5/10

Booked for a foul in the first half, was kept busy by Arsenal throughout.

CB - Matt Doherty - 5/10

Had to keep his wits about him playing within the Wolves back line.

CB - Yerson Mosquera - 5/10

Like, Doherty, Mosquera had to be continually alert to Arsenal danger.

RWB - Rodrigo Gomes - 6/10

Did what he could to offer Wolves width, but with Arsenal dominating the ball it was a challenging afternoon for Gomes.

M - Joao Gomes - 5/10

One of his biggest contributions to the first half was going into the referee's book, although he continued to battle in the midfield.

M - Jeanricher Bellegarde - 5/10

Had an opportunity with a free kick that he was not able to trouble Raya with in the Arsenal goal.

M - Mario Lemina - 5/10

Simply unable to compete with the likes of Odegaard and Rice in midfield, but did come into the game more in the second half as the game became scrappy.

CF - Jorgen Strand Larsen - 5/10

Did not get a great deal of service, as Arsenal starved Wolves of the ball in the attacking third, but would have felt he should have scored with his head after Raya denied him with a great save.

CF - Hwang Hee-chan - 5/10

Was not able to fully utilise his ability, as he was simply not given the service, although he did provide Strand Larsen with a chance with a cross.

Sub - Matheus Cunha - 6/10

Looked to make things happen when he came on with just over thirty minutes remaining - with the score still one-nil he had a good chance to equalise.

Sub - Daniel Podence - 5/10

Wolves were two down by the time Podence came on and so struggled to make an impact.

Sub - Craig Dawson - 5/10

Brought on with Sarabia and Chiquinho for the final six minutes.

Sub - Chiquinho - 5/10

His six-minute cameo wasn't enough time to make an impression.

Sub - Pablo Sarabia - 5/10

Part of a last throw of the dice for Wolves.

Player of the Match - Bukayo Saka

Once again, Bukayo Saka laid on yet another goal for Arsenal. He may have been surprised at just how much space Wolves afforded him on the right wing in the first half, as he delivered a perfectly flighted ball for German international Kai Havertz to attack and head in. He did show some frustration in the second half and was booked, but his match-winning qualities were on show today, as he cut inside and scored Arsenal's second goal. He will no doubt continue to be one of Arsenal’s key players as the Gunners look to once more challenge for the Premier League title and finally end Manchester City’s long-running dominance of the English game.