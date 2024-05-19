Highlights Arsenal won their final game but failed to clinch the title, with Manchester City sealing their fourth consecutive Premier League victory.

Despite Arsenal's dominance, Everton managed to secure an opening goal through a ricocheted free-kick by Idrissa Gueye.

Martin Odegaard stood out as the Man of the Match for Arsenal, showcasing his playmaking skills with two assists in the game.

Arsenal managed to win their final game of the Premier League season, winning 2-1 over Sean Dyche's Everton, but it was not enough. Their fellow title-chasing outfit, Manchester City, ran riot at the Etihad Stadium, thus securing a fourth consecutive Premier League title.

In what was a nervy 10 minutes that saw Pep Guardiola's men go one ahead thanks to Phil Foden's thunderbolt, Mikel Arteta and Co enjoyed the lion's share of the possession - but to little avail. The Gunners found themselves one goal down after Idrissa Gueye's ricocheted free-kick flew past David Raya with the Spaniard left hapless.

It didn't take long for the home side to reply, however, as Arteta's men found an equaliser through Takehiro Tomiyasu, which preceded a frantic end to a two-goal first half. The second half was somewhat lifeless in the fact that neither side managed to find that game-winning goal.

In truth, Arsenal were the more threatening side of the two in the final stages, testing the resolve of Everton's back line and goal frame on more than one occasion - but Tomiyasu's fantastically-worked goal wasn't enough at the Emirates Stadium. And their dominance paid off as Kai Havertz scored their second of the affair.

Key Match Statistics Arsenal Stats Everton 69% Possession 31% 26 Total shots 5 5 Shots on target 2 8 Corner kicks 1 4 Yellow cards 3

Match Highlights

Arsenal Player Ratings

GK – David Raya – 6.5/10

No chance of thwarting Everton's opening goal, but the Spaniard had little to do other than that. Made some smart stops, though.

RB – Ben White – 5/10

White did not enjoy his finest game in north London. Robbed of the ball way too many times and wasn't at the races in a game which needed nothing but full concentration.

CB – Gabriel Magalhaes – 6/10

Did well to block Calvert-Lewin's free-kick in the 17th minute and was defensively solid throughout. Nothing too major to note.

CB – William Saliba – 6.5/10

Somewhat struggled with the physicality of Calvert-Lewin. A poor outing by his own high standards but did manage to sniff out a number of Everton counter-attacks.

LB – Takehiro Tomiyasu – 7/10

Perfectly positioned to tuck away his goal. Arsenal's best defender, keeping things assured on the left and then centrally when Gabriel went off.

CM – Thomas Partey – 5/10

When given the chance to commit bodies forward, Partey was overly wasteful in possession. Slow, sloppy and inconsistent throughout, this could have been his final game in an Arsenal strip.

CM – Declan Rice – 6/10

Rice could often be spotted marauding forward with intent, but his energy and forward-thinking play was largely to no avail. Nasty deflection off the midfielder for Everton's opener.

CM – Martin Odegaard – 8/10

Arsenal's skipper picked up some lovely positions in the half space and his crossing was, expectedly, on point. Succulent ball for Tomiyasu's equaliser.

RW – Leandro Trossard – 5/10

Had the important job of replacing Bukayo Saka but struggled to replicate the brilliance of the Englishman. For someone who has carried the 'clutch gene' for so long, today wasn't the winger's day.

ST – Kai Havertz – 6.5/10

The German's off the ball work was commendable but failed to muster much of note following Arsenal's early onslaught. Largely anonymous for the second half until he scored the winner from close range.

LW – Gabriel Martinelli – 7/10

Heavily involved early on but gave Young little trouble with his quick feet and trickery. His relationship with White suffered as the first half went on.

Sub – Oleksandr Zinchenko (59' for Gabriel) – 5/10

Nothing too important to note.

Sub – Jurrien Timber (69' for White) – 6/10

Subbed on to a loud roar from the home contingent. Looked very bright upon his introduction in what is a sign of things to come next campaign.

Sub – Emile Smith Rowe (69' for Partey) – 5/10

A poor cameo but let off a fair few shots, all of which were unsuccessful.

Sub – Gabriel Jesus (78' for Trossard) – 6/10

Lively and caused some pain for Everton and was decisive in their match-winner.

Everton Player Ratings

GK – Jordan Pickford – 7.5/10

The busier of the two 'keepers in the early offing but stayed alert to Arsenal's chances. Quick reflexes to deny the likes of Rice, Martinelli and Trossard.

RB – Seamus Coleman – 6/10

In what could be his final game of his respectable stint for Everton, he was often caught up between who to mark in the early stages but dealt with the Arsenal attack well enough.

CB – James Tarkowski – 7.5/10

Tremendous work to block Martinelli's attempt in the 34th minute. Tarkwoski was often reckless in his tackles, but he was Everton's better centre-half on the afternoon.

CB – Jarrad Branthwaite – 6/10

Ahead of what could be a career-changing summer for the youngster, he didn't pain himself in a great light, struggling both aerially and on the floor. Picked things up a tad as the game went on.

LB – Ashley Young – 6/10

The veteran wasn't given much trouble by Martinelli. Excellent experience on display to keep the winger under wraps. Gave the ball away cheaply for Havertz's winner, however.

RM – James Garner – 6/10

Produced a few crucial blocks but was often a passenger on the right-hand side of Everton's midfield four. Pushed up slightly higher to mark Tomiyasu when Everton were not in possession.

CM – Amadou Onana – 7.5/10

An impressive game from the impressive Belgian as he kept things cool and collected in the middle of the park. He also carried the ball well when Everton were on the counter-attack.

CM – Idrissa Gueye – 7/10

His free-kick gave Everton the lead, wrong-footing Raya in the process, and he reduced Rice and Co to sour grapes for the most part. A respectable performance from the 34-year-old.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Idrissa Gueye's direct free-kick was Everton's first in the league since December 2018.

LM – Dwight McNeil – 7.5/10

The former Manchester United prospect was lively and helped give his side up the pitch with his touch-tight dribbling. Alongside Calvert-Lewin, the Englishman enjoyed a terrific game.

CAM – Abdoulaye Doucoure – 6/10

Stationed just behind Calvert-Lewin but often receded back to make it a midfield trio. Produced a needless kick out at Gabriel to grab a yellow.

ST – Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 8/10

Struck the post just after the half hour mark and looked one of Everton's primary threats. The striker caused a litany of physical-inspired problems for Arsenal's back line and was unfortunate not to get a goal.

Sub – Youseff Chermiti (75' for Calvert-Lewin) – 6/10

Looked lively after replacing Calvert-Lewin.

Sub – Beto (92' for Doucoure) – N/A

Not given enough time to rate.

Man of the Match

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

In what was a tumultuous afternoon for the north London-based outfit, Martin Odegaard was, like always, central to everything Arsenal managed. With two assists to his name, the Norwegian talisman ends the 2023/24 Premier League season on a high, despite not coming out as victorious overall.

The pockets of space that he occupied went unnoticed by those in blue shirts and his ability to deliver inch-perfect balls, as highlighted by his pass to Tomiyasu for their first of the affair, proves that he is perfect for that role under Arteta. A young and hungry midfielder, galvanised by the responsibility of the armband, he'll certainly be looking to bring Premier League gold to the Emirates Stadium next term.