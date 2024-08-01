Highlights Arsenal are looking to go one better and win the Premier League this season.

Mikel Arteta's side have finished second in the last two campaigns as well as the Champions League quarter-finals last season.

Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus expected to contribute plenty of goals.

The 2024-25 football season is an exciting prospect for those of an Arsenal persuasion. Last term, the Premier League saw the Gunners push Manchester City right to the wire, once again finishing second best, while a return to the Champions League after six years away saw them reach the quarter-finals.

This term, with a clear image and way of playing under Mikel Arteta, the rewards could be greater than that of the sole FA Community Shield they lifted last summer. Arteta enters into his fifth term at the Arsenal helm, and many wonder - will the stars finally align for the red half of North London?

Related Who is Arsenal's New Signing Tommy Setford Arsenal have signed the highly-rated England youth international Tommy Setford from Ajax.

Pre-season Results so far

Preparation for 2024-25

Arsenal 1-1 AFC Bournemouth (5-4 pens), July 25th. Dignity Health Sports Park, Los Angeles

Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United, July 28th. SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

Liverpool v Arsenal, August 1st. Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Arsenal v Bayer Leverkusen, August 7th. Emirates Stadium, London

Arsenal v Lyon, August 11th. Emirates Stadium, London

Arsenal in Major Competitions

Gunners look to excel from recent PL exploits

Finishing second behind Manchester City on 89 points in the Premier League last term, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal will strive to go one step further in the next campaign. Arteta looks to overthrow Pep Guardiola from the top of the top division's managerial pile, and end Arsenal's 21-year wait for the trophy, the odds for such a feat are 15/8. Even if Arsenal, again, miss out on the Premier League crown - the odds that surround a top four finish sit at 2/9.

In terms of bettering last season's third round exit in the FA Cup, Arsenal's chances of winning the entire competition sit at 7/1. For the League Cup, where they previously exited at the fourth round stage aganst West Ham, Arsenal's odds are 8/1 to win outright. Both FA and EFL Cup successes (or solid progression) should be realistic for the Gunners.

In the Champions League, Arsenal will be quietly confident that they can again progress deep into the premier European competition, after falling to Bayern Munich at the quarter-final stage in their first campaign since the 2016-17 season. The odds for a victorious Champions League term for Arsenal, sit at 9/1. Arsenal are 4/5 to win a major trophy in this coming season. Alternatively, they are 10/11 to go without.

Related Arsenal Preparing to 'Advance in Talks' to Sign Mikel Merino Arsenal are now preparing to advance in talks with Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino.

Key Arsenal Players

Scorers gunning for the Golden Boot

As Arsenal look to continue to push the elite group at the top of the Premier League, a number of players will be key in the 2024-25 season. Last term, Bukayo Saka was Arsenal's top scorer with 16 goals in the league. Kai Havertz scored 13, while Leandro Trossard scored 12.

In terms of the league's Golden Boot, these (and more) players' odds of netting the most goals next season are as follow: Kai Havertz 33/1, Gabriel Jesus 66/1, Gabriel Martinelli 100/1, Leandro Trossard 125/1, Martin Odegaard 125/1.

Related Benjamin Sesko Reveals Why He Turned Down Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd The young striker extended his contract at RB Leipzig until 2029 despite interest from Premier League giants.

The First 2024-25 Fixtures

A big start incoming

Arsenal host Wolves on the opening weekend and, of course, hope to get off to a winning start. Here are the opening few fixtures that Mikel Arteta's men will negotiate and look to kick on from if they are to continue to compete with Manchester City, a team they actually face in this formative period of the season.

Also packed within this tricky opening spell, are fellow-Champions League side Aston Villa, a live wire under new management in Brighton, as well as bitter North London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur. Arsenal's fifth game of the season is at the Etihad against defending champions, Manchester City.

Arsenal v Wolves, August 17th. 15:00, Emirates Stadium, London

Aston Villa v Arsenal, Aug 24th. 17:30, Villa Park, Birmingham

Arsenal v Brighton, August 31st. 12:30, Emirates Stadium, London

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal, September 15th. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Manchester City v Arsenal, September 22nd. Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Related Ranking the 11 Greatest Arsenal Players in Premier League History From Thierry Henry to Bukayo Saka, Arsenal have had some world-class players over the years.

All odds courtesy of bet365, Oddschecker - correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.