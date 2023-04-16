Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard has been a 'masterstroke' signing at the Emirates and could prove to be a superior piece of business to their failed January pursuit of Chelsea ace Mykhailo Mudryk, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 28-year-old joined from Brighton & Hove Albion for a fee rising to £27 million in mid-season and has gone on to be an important asset to Mikel Arteta as the Gunners chase their first Premier League title since 2004.

Arsenal latest news - Leandro Trossard

Despite only moving to north London in January, Trossard has been in sparkling form for Arsenal, registering one goal and seven assists in his 13 appearances for the club, as per Transfermarkt.

Earlier this month, as per Arsenal's official website, Gunners boss Arteta heaped praise on the Belgium international's versatility following a 4-1 victory over Leeds United, stating: “Seriously, we knew about his quality and what he could bring to the team. We are really pleased with him. He can play on the right; he can play on the left; he can play as an attacking midfielder, as a nine, a false nine. He’s really contributing to the team and he really takes a lot of responsibility in games to make things happen and we love that.”

Of course, things could've been so different for Arsenal, who initially sought to bring now-Chelsea attacker Mudryk to north London in January before being stumped by city rivals Chelsea for his signature.

Now, the agony of losing out on the Ukrainian doesn't seem to hurt so much, as Trossard has taken to life at the Emirates like a duck to water. In contrast, Mudryk is still yet to file his first goal for the Blues and has notched just a solitary assist, as per FootyStats.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Leandro Trossard?

Sky Sports journalist Sheth thinks that Arsenal could look back on their decision to sign Trossard in the January transfer window as an important moment on their road to title glory if they get their hands on the Premier League crown come the end of May.

Sheth told GMS: "If Arsenal were to win the league, will we be looking back at the January transfer window and maybe, them not signing Mykhailo Mudryk for £88 million and instead bringing in £28 million worth of Leandro Trossard, if that turns out to be the masterstroke that wins them the league, we'll be looking at that transfer as another example of how Arsenal have got it right."

How important has Leandro Trossard been for Arsenal since joining?

Trossard has proved to be an excellent piece of business from Arsenal and his capability to function in several different positions has provided a handy outlet for boss Arteta to complement his other options in the final third.

WhoScored notes that the 27-year-old has gained an average rating of 7.02/10 for his displays in the Premier League for the Gunners this term, demonstrating his ability to be a consistent presence on the field either as a starter or coming off the bench.

Having strength in depth is essential in any title run-in and Trossard has afforded the Gunners another avenue to break down stubborn backlines, with the former Brighton man adapting well to being utilised a false nine role since pitching up at the Emirates.

Arteta will be delighted with the impact Trossard has made and will hope he can continue to play his part between now and the end of 2022/23.