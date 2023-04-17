Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is going to become a star, says journalist Paul Brown.

While the 21-year-old's penalty miss against West Ham on Sunday proved costly, he's still having a fantastic season and Brown thinks "the sky's the limit" for him.

Arsenal news — Bukayo Saka

Saka has apologised for failing to convert his spot kick in the Gunners' recent 2-2 draw at the London Stadium.

"Regardless of the outcome, I’ll always accept my responsibility. Apologies Gunners, I’ll do everything I can to make it right," he posted on Instagram after the game.

Arsenal fans won't be too angry with Saka, though, as he's been brilliant for the north London club this term. In total, he's scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists in 31 Premier League outings, as per Transfermarkt.

He now looks set to extend his stay at the Emirates, with the Daily Mail reporting that he's agreed a new deal worth around £300,000 a week.

What has Paul Brown said about Bukayo Saka and Arsenal?

Brown is tipping Saka to make it to the very top.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "He's still young, he's still learning, his best years are still to come and whoever gets the benefit of having him in their team could get another six, eight years of top-quality play from Bukayo Saka. So I think he's in the right place and I think he's genuinely going to become a star. The sky's the limit."

Will Bukayo Saka go on to become a star?

He probably already is. His stats last season were also very good, so he's been performing at a high level for a while now.

As per WhoScored, the England international came up with 18 goal contributions in 38 league appearances and completed 1.8 key passes per game. Only Martin Ødegaard (2.1) had a better average in that area.

At present, Saka is valued at around £115m by the CIES Football Observatory.

To gain even more recognition, the Three Lions star perhaps needs to help Arsenal win a big trophy, something that they can still do this season.

However, after dropping points against Liverpool and now West Ham, it's obviously become a much harder task.

Whatever happens, Arsenal and Saka can be pleased with how this campaign has gone. Securing Champions League football would've been the goal for them before they kicked a ball, so a title race is a bit of a bonus.