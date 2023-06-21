Arsenal getting Ilkay Gundogan would have been a 'great signing' although he now looks set for Barcelona, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Gundogan's deal at Manchester City runs out at the end of the month with a move to La Liga for the 32-year-old now looking imminent, as per the BBC.

Arsenal transfer news - Ilkay Gundogan

It was a whirlwind couple of months for Gundogan, who helped guide City to their third straight Premier League title and an FA Cup triumph over rivals Manchester United, all while becoming the first-ever Blues captain to lift the Champions League.

But despite the success, there was a growing feeling that Gundogan could wave goodbye to the Etihad Stadium when his contract runs out this month - which has now been confirmed.

As per a report by The Athletic, Gundogan was on Arsenal's radar as Mikel Arteta looked to add a touch of trophy-winning experience to his relatively young Gunners side.

The report claimed Arsenal, alongside Barcelona, were exploring the possibility of an end-of-contract move, which would see Gundogan join on a free transfer.

Speaking while on international duty with Germany recently, the one-time Champions League winner said he had not yet come to a conclusion on what the next step in his career will be (via Christian Falk).

What has Paul Brown said about Gundogan to Arsenal?

Speaking prior to the move to Barcelona getting closer, Brown admitted to GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal signing Gundogan would have been an astute addition for Arteta and Co.

On the 32-year-old, Brown said: "I think he would have been a great signing. I think Arsenal were waiting to hear back from the player with what his intentions were, but it doesn't seem like he will be coming to the Emirates.”

Who else might be coming or going from the Arsenal midfield?

Even with Gundogan not joining, it looks like being a busy time for the Arsenal midfield, with a number of players tipped to either sign or depart.

Perhaps the biggest story is that of Declan Rice, who has already been subject to one bid from Arsenal, with the north Londoners immediately bouncing back with a second offer (via David Ornstein).

However, as for outgoings, cult hero Granit Xhaka is one name tipped with an exit, with German outfit Bayer Leverkusen reportedly taking a strong interest (The Guardian).

Elsewhere, Thomas Partey could also be on the chopping block, as 90min have reported Arsenal are set to give clubs in Saudi Arabia permission to speak to the 30-year-old.