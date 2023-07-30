Arsenal’s ‘very exciting’ winger Gabriel Martinelli is now worth more than £50m as journalist Paul Brown claimed he ‘destroyed some very good full-backs’ last campaign.

The gifted Brazilian enjoyed his finest season in north London last time around but will still be disheartened of how his side’s 2022/23 ended.

Arsenal news – Gabriel Martinelli

Martinelli is just one of the young and hungry stars in Arsenal’s squad that so narrowly missed out on Premier League glory last season.

And he was an extremely vital cog of the Arteta machine, contributing 15 goals and a further five assists in 36 games while his 7.25 average match rating, per WhoScored, attests to the levels he was playing at week-in week-out.

While you’d think his status as an Arsenal player would be safe – especially off the back of a tremendous season in front of goal – you’d be wrong.

Just as Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé becomes available on the market, Football Transfers claim that the north London club may use Martinelli as a makeweight to snare the Frenchman.

While highly unlikely that a deal of sorts will ever come to fruition, it may ring some truth that Martinelli is not as valuable to Arteta as fans would have first thought.

What did Paul Brown say about Arsenal and Gabriel Martinelli?

When quizzed about Martinelli’s value after an impressive season, Brown exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that, as difficult as it is to pinpoint a value on him, a figure in excess of £50m would be in the right ballpark.

The journalist believes he’s ‘very exciting’ and recalled times when he impressed against decent opposition in 2022/23.

He said: “It’s hard to put a price tag of value on him really, but I can guarantee you that Arsenal think he’s a player who is worth more than £50m. I think he’s still young, very exciting, and I can remember spells in games where he destroyed some very good full-backs last season.

“I think there’s more to come from him, and he’ll only get better. So, I think you could be looking at a really top drawer elite player in years to come. And that’s certainly what Arsenal are hoping he turns in to.”

What next for Arsenal?

After concluding last campaign five points off the pace, Arteta will intend to enter 2023/24 as fresh as ever to ensure another disheartening finish is not on the cards.

And the Spaniard has certainly turned to the window to ensure that last-gasp shortfall does not happen again.

Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber have also signed long-term deals at the Emirates and have all enjoyed their first glimpses of life under Arteta’s tutelage during pre-season.

However, there are some Arsenal names linked with a summer switch away. Per MailOnline, that list includes the highly promising Folarin Balogun, a player who shone for French side Stade de Reims last term.

The New York City-born gem is notably training in isolation at Arsenal’s California base during pre-season amid uncertainty of his future in London.

Now, Corriere Dello Sport (via Sport Witness) claim that Inter Milan are hoping to sign the 22-year-old prospect on loan with an obligation to buy for €35m.