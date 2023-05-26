Arsenal are definitely interested in RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to the Emirates as Mikel Arteta targets defensive reinforcements.

Arsenal transfer news — Mohamed Simakan

According to The Guardian's Ed Aarons, Arsenal are keen on Simakan, though signing him this summer could prove to be a bit tricky.

The Frenchman only put pen to paper on a new deal at the end of last year, taking his stay at the Red Bull Arena up until 2027.

It means Leipzig are under no pressure to sell Simakan, who's been described as "very aggressive" by his former manager Jesse Marsch, to Arsenal or any other club in the next transfer window.

He's been an important player for the German outfit this term, playing at both right-back and centre-back. As per Transfermarkt, he has a value of around £24m.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Mohamed Simakan and Arsenal?

Taylor is expecting Arsenal to strengthen in defence this summer, feeling that Rob Holding hasn't been good enough when called upon, and says the Gunners are looking at Simakan.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "There's definitely interest. I think the key selling point really is one, his age, 23. And he can play centre-back and right-back and also in a back three, so it will give Arteta a little bit of leniency and tactical fluency as well.

"And obviously Rob Holding, we know, isn't quite up to scratch. I do see that as an area where Arsenal are going to be looking to improve."

Where would Mohamed Simakan play at Arsenal?

Simakan could be used in central defence when William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães aren't available, instead of Holding, for example.

Being able to play at right-back as well, though, there's always the possibility of the Leipzig man coming into provide competition to Ben White.

Ultimately, with the Gunners returning to the Champions League, bringing in a reliable and versatile player like Simakan, who can be rotated into the team, makes a lot of sense.

However, it may not be good news for Holding, who's been criticised for some of his defensive displays this season.

"Holding for me is a Championship defender and not good enough to be centre-half at a team that wants to win the title," former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor told talkSPORT last month.

He later went on to add: "I sort of felt sorry for Holding [after Arsenal's 4-1 defeat against Manchester City]. Everyone is criticising him, but he’s just not at that level. When we said [Erling] Haaland would be licking his lips, that’s just the truth."

With the potential arrival of new defenders like Simakan, Holding really could be in a fight to save his Arsenal career.