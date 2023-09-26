Highlights Aaron Ramsdale's position as Arsenal's number-one goalkeeper has been surrendered to David Raya, indicating that Manager Mikel Arteta no longer sees him as part of his plans.

Ramsdale's exclusion from the starting-11 has caused controversy, with speculation about his ability and mentality. Journalist Dean Jones suggests that he needs to show an elite mentality if he wants to become England's number one.

Ramsdale's father defended his son against criticism from Jamie Carragher, calling the former Liverpool defender a disgrace. The debate over Ramsdale's mentality and ability to compete for the number-one shirt continues.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale currently isn't displaying an 'elite mentality' because of one major factor, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Ramsdale had stared the season as Arsenal's number-one pick between the sticks, but has since seen his position surrendered to new boy David Raya.

Arsenal latest news - Aaron Ramsdale

It's been the talk of the Emirates Stadium the last two weeks, with Ramsdale's exclusion from the Arsenal starting-11 having grabbed all the headlines. He has, of course, been replaced by on-loan shot-stopper Raya, who joined the Gunners in the summer window from fellow London outfit Brentford. While initially on loan, the capital club do have an option to buy clause inserted into his contract, meaning Raya's stay could become permanent in 12 months' time.

It's reported that option to buy clause is in the region of £27 million, which would actually make him a cheaper purchase for Arsenal than Ramsdale, who only signed for the club two years ago himself. Commanding a fee of £24 million, rising to £30 million, when he put pen to paper on a move, Ramsdale was billed as the long-term number-one goalkeeper for the Gunners and had established himself in that category across his first two seasons in charge.

Playing in all 38 of Arsenal's Premier League matches last season, Ramsdale was part of the side which ran eventual champions and treble winners Manchester City close in a title race, with the England goalkeeper heralded for his performances. Heading into the current campaign, there were few who held any doubts over Ramsdale's ability between the sticks for Arsenal.

Alas, having been on the bench for the previous three Arsenal matches, it appears Mikel Arteta's decision has been made, with Ramsdale likely to spend the majority of the season watching from the sideline.

If Ramsdale is going to have that elite mentality - Dean Jones

When asked about the ongoing situation with Arsenal's keepers, journalist Jones believes Ramsdale has been tossed to one side by Arteta and is no longer part of his plans. Referencing the viral video of Ramsdale clapping one of Raya's saves at the weekend, the reliable reporter questioned whether the former Sheffield United man has the right mentality to be Arsenal and England's number-one:

“It will be most interesting to see how Ramsdale genuinely reacts to this. Obviously, Jamie Carragher came out with tough words saying that there's no way Ramsdale is going to settle for basically being a cheerleader and then his dad has come out in defence of the fact that Ramsdale sat on the bench clapping Raya saves. “But if Ramsdale is going to have that elite mentality and if he wants to become England's number one, he can't be sat on the bench clapping Raya. That's not how it works. “So it'll be interesting to see what he's feeling within himself right now, because Raya is Arsenal’s number one.”

What did Aaron Ramsdale's dad say about Jamie Carragher?

No parent is bound to take their child being criticised well, but for Nick Ramsdale - Aaron's dad - the slander was taken too far by Sky Sports pundit Carragher. Taking to X - formerly known as Twitter - to voice his frustrations, the father of the Stoke-on-Trent-born goalkeeper dubbed the former Liverpool defender a 'disgrace'.

Understandably upset, plenty of Arsenal supporters rushed to Ramsdale Snr's defence, backing up his point that the England international does have the right mentality to compete and that Carragher was out of line for calling his son out.

Does Aaron Ramsdale have the right mentality to compete for the Arsenal number-one shirt?

It depends how you look at it. For some, they saw the exaggerated applause as nothing more than a cringe-inducing stunt for the cameras, to try and show a strong face in times of adversity. For others, it was deemed a genuine moment of recognition from one teammate to another.

In truth, it's probably somewhere in the middle, with Ramsdale upset about having his place in the starting-11 taken off him, while being impressed by what was a stellar save by Raya.

However, it appears the mind of Arteta has already been made up, with journalist Jacobs telling GIVEMESPORT last week that while the Arsenal boss may say the number-one spot is up for grabs in public, behind closed doors it's a completely different story.

That would leave only the cup competitions for Ramsdale to feature in this season, which for a player who is hoping to go to the European Championships with England next summer, isn't an ideal situation. Could we perhaps see a loan move in January if things haven't changed? Only time will tell.