Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale's future is now 'under threat' because of one key reason, journalist Paul Brown revealed during an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

Ramsdale had looked to have locked down the number-one spot at the Emirates Stadium, but Arteta gave the gloves to David Raya for the Gunners' weekend clash with Everton.

Arsenal latest news - Aaron Ramsdale

It was one of the more surprising transfers of the summer window, with Arsenal bringing Brentford goalkeeper Raya to the Emirates Stadium, despite already having England international Ramsdale in their ranks. While initially causing most people to scratch their heads, the Gunners settled on an initial loan deal with Brentford, while negotiating a £27 million option to buy clause into the contract too (via Sky Sports).

One of the best performers across the last two seasons of Premier League action, Raya unquestionably improves the Arsenal squad, as Arteta now has two top-class options to pick from in that particular position. That was something which the Spanish coach was able to call upon this weekend, when Raya got the nod ahead of the £62,000-per-week earner, despite the latter having featured in the four Premier League games prior.

Raya did keep a clean sheet on his Arsenal debut, but it was largely down to Everton's lacklustre performance in front of goal, as the shot-stopper was forced to make just one save throughout the 90 minutes. Tougher tests will likely come down the line, but whether Raya or Ramsdale - who joined for £24 million three summers ago - are between the sticks remains to be seen.

What has Paul Brown said about Aaron Ramsdale and Arsenal?

When asked about where this leaves Ramsdale following the Everton omission, journalist Brown admitted the English keeper has work to do if he wishes to get back into the Arsenal starting-11. Hinting that Raya may have been brought in to replace Ramsdale, the reliable reporter also worries about the former Sheffield United man's England chances, with the European Championships just around the corner.

On the current state of play at the Emirates Stadium, Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

“It won't be easy for Ramsdale. I mean he's played for England and wants to take that number one shirt from Jordan Pickford, he's not going to be able to do that if he's not playing every week for Arsenal. “He won't have been expecting someone of the calibre of Raya to come in. I think he will have thought that having gone there and nailed down the number one spot that it was his for the next few years, so probably came as a bit of a shock when the club did that. “His place is clearly under threat, whether he comes straight back into the team or Raya gets a run now, we don't know. It's difficult to interpret what Arteta meant with his words the other day after the Everton game.”

What has Mikel Arteta had to say on the situation involving Aaron Ramsdale?

Unsurprisingly, the decision to leave Ramsdale out of the side was one of the main talking points in Arteta's post-match press conference, with the Arsenal boss keen to double down on the move.

When quizzed by reporters, Arteta said:

"It's the same rationale as to why Fabio (Vieira) and Gabriel (Jesus) played - I haven't had a single question about why Gabriel hasn't been starting. He has won more trophies than anybody else in that dressing room, including me. "I want Aaron to react the same as Gabriel Jesus. The same as Kai Havertz, as Takehiro Tomiyasu. Exactly the same. We play with 11 players, not 10 plus one. "I'm a really young manager, I've been in the job three and a half years. I have few regrets, but one of them is that on two occasions, I felt after 60 minutes and 85 minutes of two games in this period to change the goalkeeper in that moment (via Sky Sports)."

Where will minutes for Aaron Ramsdale come from this season?

Ramsdale won't have to wait long to find out if he's in the starting-11 for Arsenal's Champions League opener against PSV Eindhoven, as the Gunners return to Europe's premier competition for the first time since 2016/17 on Wednesday evening. It's a group Arsenal should be confident of getting out of, given their other two opponents are Sevilla and RC Lens.

It will be interesting to see whether Ramsdale, whose performances for Arsenal last season helped the north Londoners qualify for the Champions League, is thrust straight back into the mix, or if new boy Raya retains his spot as the number-one pick.