Arsenal could make a return for young Spanish right-back Iván Fresneda in the summer transfer window, Evening Standard journalist Simon Collings revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta is said to be a huge fan of the teenage sensation, with a move to sign Fresneda from Real Valladolid in January eventually falling through.

Arsenal transfer news - Real Valladolid

According to The Athletic, Arsenal had agreed a deal worth just over £13 million for Fresneda with Valladolid in the January window.

It was claimed in David Ornstein's report that the Gunners were fighting it out with German giants Borussia Dortmund for the right-back's signature.

Fresneda, who reportedly has a release clause worth just under £27 million, would've stayed at Valladolid for the remainder of the season, before joining up with the Arsenal squad in the summer.

Ultimately, a deal failed to materialise, with Fresneda now still contracted to the La Liga side instead.

However, despite their setback in the January window, there are now suggestions that Arsenal could make a return for Fresneda in the summer market.

What has Simon Collings said about Fresneda to Arsenal?

When quizzed about Arsenal's current interest in Fresneda, Evening Standard journalist Collings told GIVEMESPORT that Arteta was still keen on the 18-year-old.

Speaking on Arsenal's chances of landing Fresneda, Collings said: "Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Newcastle United, they were the four that had the biggest interests in January and it’s likely to be those guys again.

"I think the attraction from Arsenal and also Dortmund is their track record of developing young players. He wants to keep playing regular first-team football, certainly getting as many minutes as he can.

"He's got that at Valladolid and if he can get that at a club like Arsenal or Dortmund, I think it'd be the next step for him.

"But yeah, he's going to be someone on Arsenal’s radar this summer, but a lot of clubs really want to take him too.”

What chances do Arsenal have of landing Fresneda in the summer?

As per a report by Football Insider, Manchester United look set to join the race for Fresneda ahead of the summer window.

It's claimed by the outlet that Fresneda could be signed as a replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, whose long-term future at the club is under threat.

If true, it means Arsenal could face stiff competition off the Premier League giants in the race to land Fresneda this summer.

Arteta will be hoping his track record of developing young players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli acts as an incentive when Fresneda decides on his next move at the end of the season.