Arsenal are likely to get William Saliba "locked down" to a new "long-term contract", CBS reporter Ben Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Saliba has been subject to increased interest from some of Europe's top teams, but Jacobs expects the French international to stick around in north London.

Arsenal contract news - William Saliba

Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Saliba could be next in line for fresh terms at Arsenal, with the defender having impressed for Mikel Arteta's title-chasing side.

It comes after a busy period for Arsenal, where both Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka agreed on new deals with the north Londoners.

However, Jacobs insists the next Arsenal player to be handed a new deal will be Saliba, as the Gunners look to tie down their young stars for years to come.

Saliba, who originally joined Arsenal from Saint-Etienne in 2019 for £27 million, endured a tough start to life with the club.

Sent back on loan to Saint-Etienne upon arrival, before enduring further temporary spells at OGC Nice and Olympique de Marseille.

It was with the latter that Saliba caught the headlines by winning the UNFP Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year award for 2021/22.

Since then Saliba's stock has skyrocketed, with the French-born defender now a regular in Arteta's starting-11.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Saliba's future at Arsenal?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, CBS reporter Jacobs reiterated his belief that Saliba would renew his current deal with the Premier League contenders.

On the 22-year-old, Jacobs said: "Saliba was only born about six kilometres from the centre of Paris, so links between Paris Saint-Germain and Saliba are only natural.

"But I fully expect Arsenal to get Saliba locked down to a long-term contract. Why wouldn't he want to stay at the club where he's playing regularly and where he could well end up being a Premier League winner?

"And if everything goes according to plan for Arsenal, they will be challenging for the Champions League next season as well and Saliba will want to be a big part of that.”

Is Paris Saint-Germain's interest in Saliba genuine?

As per a recent Caught Offside report, PSG are keeping a close eye on Saliba's contract situation at Arsenal.

Saliba has just 18 months left to run on his current deal at the Emirates Stadium, which currently pockets him a reported £40,000 per week.

Such interest comes as little surprise, not least because Saliba - who according to WhoScored has averaged a 6.77 rating for Arsenal this season - has established himself as one of the Gunners' key men.

Now, with talk of a new contract starting to gear up, the Arsenal faithful will be keen to see Arteta, Edu and the rest of the backroom staff secure a much-anticipated extension for Saliba.