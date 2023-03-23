Arsenal's William Saliba could be an injury concern for the Premier League title run-in, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Saliba was forced to pull out of the France squad through injury and Taylor has hinted he could miss Arsenal's upcoming fixtures.

Arsenal injury news - William Saliba

Having picked up a back injury during Arsenal's Europa League second-leg defeat to Sporting CP, Saliba was not involved during Arsenal's victory over Crystal Palace and hasn't travelled with the French squad for their Euro 2024 qualifiers (Evening Standard).

Instead, Mikel Arteta has been left sweating over the prospect of his star-defender missing the remainder of the campaign, as Arsenal set their sights on a first Premier League title in almost two decades.

It's 19 years since an Arsenal side containing legends like Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira and Robert Pires waltzed their way to the league title, with the Gunners' current crop looking to emulate the success.

Saliba, who joined for £27 million in 2019, has played a vital role in Arsenal's campaign so far, but there are suggestions the French defender could miss a significant part of the run-in.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Saliba's injury?

Speaking on the issue to GIVEMESPORT, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor hinted that Saliba's injury issue might be worse than first suspected.

On the 21-year-old, Taylor said: "Arsenal need Saliba to be fit and ready as soon as possible.

"There is kind of an element of mystery about the injury at the moment, just in the sense that it wasn't initially feared to be anything really significant and there was a chance he could have played against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

"Obviously, he was forced to drop out of the France squad and now there are further assessments on that problem. I don't anticipate it to be serious, but it might just be a bit more of a problem than first thought for Arsenal.”

What's next for Arsenal after the international break?

Having been knocked out of both the FA Cup and Europa League, Arteta and Co. are able to divert their full attention on wrapping up the Premier League title.

Leaders for much of the campaign, Arsenal's talented group of young starlets have dazzled their way to the top of the table, with the finishing line now within touching distance.

Arsenal will resume their title hint with the visit of strugglers Leeds United in their first game back after the international break, before a gigantic clash away to Liverpool just after.

West Ham United away will follow for the Gunners, just before the highly-anticipated visit to the Etihad Stadium, where title-challengers Manchester City will be keen to dent Arsenal's hopes of triumph.

It's clear the fitness of Saliba will be of huge concern for Arteta going forward, as he looks to negotiate the final 10 matches of the season problem free.