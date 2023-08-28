Arsenal midfielder Kai Havertz has started every game this season, but journalist Paul Brown has dropped a worrying verdict on the German international, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The former Chelsea man is clearly a key player for Mikel Arteta, but he’s yet to contribute in front of goal.

Arsenal news - Kai Havertz

Havertz signed for Arsenal from Premier League rivals Chelsea for a fee of around £65m, according to the BBC. The 24-year-old, who is earning £280k-a-week at the Emirates Stadium, has started all three of Arsenal’s games this season, as per FBref, failing to score or assists since his move to the club.

Arsenal boss Arteta has defended Havertz after his performances so far this campaign. When asked whether Havertz will win the fans over, Arteta said: “Yes, I think [he will win the fans over]. I think he’s done already really good things today. It was tough for him in certain moments, he got in great areas again and the ball didn’t arrive. He’s had a lot of situations, he should have scored already a lot of goals this season, and that’s the thing that is missing there.”

Havertz’s start to life in north London does appear to have split opinion, and journalist Brown has now given his verdict on the German midfielder. Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that the jury was still out on Havertz after an underwhelming Community Shield display.

What has Brown said about Havertz and Arsenal?

Brown has suggested that Havertz has ‘looked pretty hopeless’ playing in a midfield role for Arsenal so far this term. The journalist adds that the former Bayer Leverkusen man has looked like the player we saw underperforming for Chelsea.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think Havertz has looked like Havertz of Chelsea last season wherever he's played. Someone who has a high level of talent and does quite a good job of knitting play together at times, but just isn't as big a goal threat as either of his teams need him to be. I think also, he has suffered from the fact that Arteta has been quite clear and open that he's going to use him in a variety of roles. It's worked better for him in some roles than others, he looks pretty hopeless playing in a deeper, wider midfield role."

Kai Havertz Career stats Appearances 358 Goals 106 Assists 50 Yellow Cards 37 All statistics via Transfermarkt

What’s next for Arsenal?

After Jurrien Timber’s recent injury, we could see the Gunners strengthening at the back before the window closes on Friday. According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Arsenal currently have four names on the shortlist in defence, including Galatasaray’s Victor Nelsson. Timber’s versatility will be sorely missed, as he’s capable of playing all across the defence.

The Gunners have done plenty of business so far in the transfer window, but a late move shouldn’t be ruled out. Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the north London club could be in the market for another forward before the end of the week. Finding some adequate cover for Bukayo Saka on the right-hand side of attack could be a smart move.