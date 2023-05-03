Arsenal fans think they have spotted something from last night’s Premier League match against London rivals Chelsea, specifically something relating to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The striker was making his return to the Emirates for the first time since leaving the club, with one shot showing him taking it all in once again.

But it was not a return that he might have hoped for, with Chelsea’s dismal run continuing under Frank Lampard.

A brace from Martin Odegaard was followed by a third from Gabriel Jesus, and only a consolation from Noni Madueke gave Chelsea fans any cause to celebrate.

The 3-1 defeat means that Lampard has now lost all six games since returning on an interim basis.

Aubameyang’s return was a horror show

It has not been the season Aubameyang probably had in mind when he signed for Chelsea, with last night’s result only adding to the Gabonese striker’s woes.

Thomas Tuchel, who worked with Aubameyang at Borussia Dortmund, brought him back to London on transfer deadline day in the summer, and the attacker spoke about how he was looking forward to working with the German coach once again.

But Aubameyang only played for Tuchel once at Chelsea, with the manager sacked following a Champions League defeat against Dinamo Zagreb.

To make matters even worse, he was not fancied by new boss Graham Potter, who even left Aubameyang out of Chelsea’s Champions League squad.

His return to the Emirates marked the forward’s first start for Chelsea since the Blues last played Arsenal in November. And it was a disaster, with Aubameyang touching the ball just nine times and getting substituted at half-time.

And Chelsea fans won’t want to see this footage of their striker, who looked to be regretting his choices since leaving Arsenal in 2022.

Aubameyang was once a fan favourite at the Emirates, scoring 92 goals in 163 appearances for the Gunners before falling out with Mikel Arteta.

As the teams got ready to start the game, home fans inside the ground belted out their pre-match anthem, Louis Dunford’s ‘The Angel’, known more widely as North London Forever.

Footage captured the Chelsea frontman taking everything in, looking somewhat distracted ahead of kick-off.

Watch: Aubameyang ahead of kick-off

And fans have all been saying the same thing, believing that Aubameyang regretted how his Arsenal career ended in that moment.

It's easy to see what they mean, with the striker looking emotional as he takes in the atmosphere of a place he once called home.

“He should not be allowed to the training ground”

Aubameyang is not expected to stay at Chelsea beyond this season, with reports stating that he now looks certain to leave Stamford Bridge.

And according to former Chelsea player Craig Burley, the club should not even allow him to train at Cobham until he departs.

“Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should not wear a Chelsea shirt again, he should not even be allowed to the training ground,” he said, as per the Daily Mail.

“It wasn't [about a lack of] service — he walked around for 45 minutes. It's embarrassing.

“Quite frankly, if I'm on the bench and I'm not playing because of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, what is that telling me?

“I'm thinking about a different sport. He doesn't care, he's a liability. It's embarrassing.”