Arsenal fans left the stadium early and missed out on the excitement of Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus' late goals against Manchester United.

The two late goals came after a second half full of controversy, with Kai Havertz denied a penalty and United seeing a late Alejandro Garnacho winner chalked off.

Leaving early has been a recurring issue for Arsenal fans, who were found to be the second-worst culprits for leaving games early in a recent study.

Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus gave Arsenal fans a day to remember as they scored two late goals to put the Gunners 3-1 up against Manchester United in their Sunday tie. But a few fans missed the action as they were snapped leaving the ground early.

Mikel Arteta’s side faced off against the Red Devils on Sunday afternoon in the big Premier League clash of the weekend, but it was the visitors who opened the scoring. Marcus Rashford put United a goal up in the 27th minute against the run of play, curling an effort past Aaron Ramsdale.

However, that lead would only last for a minute as the hosts responded through Martin Odegaard. Gabriel Martinelli pulled the ball back to the club captain on the edge of the box, and he produced an excellent finish to equalise.

The scores remained level for the majority of the second half, but the game was not without controversy. Arsenal had a penalty given after Kai Havertz was brought down by Aaron Wan-Bissaka inside the box, but Anthony Taylor overturned his initial decision after a VAR intervention.

It was then the turn of the visitors to be on the receiving end of a VAR call. Erik ten Hag’s team thought they had snatched a late winner when Alejandro Garnacho was played through and then finished superbly, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside by the barest of margins.

Arsenal fans miss Rice and Jesus' late goals

United were then dealt a sucker punch in the last few minutes of added time. Arsenal were awarded a corner with 96 minutes on the clock, with the following set-piece floated to Rice inside the area.

The England international controlled the ball and then let it bounce, before smashing an effort towards goal. Although Andre Onana did get a hand to it, the United shot-stopper was unable to keep it out.

That late goal sparked chaos inside the Emirates, with Rice rushing over to celebrate with the home support. He was mobbed by Arsenal players and fans alike, with the summer signing delirious after scoring his first goal for the club.

More joy then followed as United piled forward in search of a late goal. Arsenal broke with speed and the ball was played to the returning Jesus. The Brazilian then superbly sat down the sliding Diogo Dalot who attempted to make a late block, before producing an excellent finish.

An eruption followed inside the ground. And for some fans, that will have been their only experience of the two late goals.

Footage had snapped a few fans leaving early to beat the traffic home. Some, after hearing the celebrations from the street, then had their own mini party, but none of them would have come close to the scenes witnessed inside the stadium. You can watch the footage for yourselves below.

Video: Arsenal fans leave early and miss late goals

Sunday will likely not be the only example of fans leaving a game prematurely, with fans of every Premier League club not exempt from leaving a match before the final whistle.

In a recent study, though, Arsenal fans were found to be the second-biggest culprits for leaving games early, so maybe their early departures should not come as a surprise.

Only Manchester United fans were found to leave games early more frequently than the Gunners, and there were no doubt a few visiting fans in attendance at the Emirates heading for the exits after Rice’s late goal.

