Highlights Arsenal and Manchester United played an intense Premier League match with plenty of action and controversy during Arsenal's 3-1 victory.

Ian Wright and Peter Schmeichel, both club icons, provided animated and contrasting reactions while covering the game for SuperSport.

Arsenal emerged as the victors with two late goals, leaving Wright ecstatic and Schmeichel disappointed.

Arsenal and Manchester United produced an enthralling Premier League tie on Sunday afternoon, and two men who were on the edge of their seats throughout the 3-1 thriller were Ian Wright and Peter Schmeichel. The two men produced some brilliant reactions while covering the match for SuperSport.

Despite the home side dominating the opening proceedings, it was the Red Devils who found a way through first. Against the run of play, Marcus Rashford was played through on the left flank. The 25-year-old checked inside onto his right foot before cooly curling an effort past Aaron Ramsdale.

However, United's lead would last just a solitary minute, with the Gunners getting back into the game immediately after the restart. Gabriel Martinelli played the ball back to Martin Odegaard on the edge of the box, and the club captain slotted home to level the tie.

The scores remained level until late on, but there was plenty of controversy. Arsenal had a penalty awarded after Kai Havertz was brought down inside the box by Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but Anthony Taylor then overturned the call following a VAR intervention. United were then denied a goal by another VAR decision, with Jarred Gillet ruling that Alejandro Garnacho was narrowly offside as the ball was played to him.

Visiting fans, still disappointed not to have grabbed a late winner, then became even more frustrated when Arsenal snatched all the points. In added time, Bukayo Saka floated a corner to the back post, where Declan Rice controlled the ball before firing past Andre Onana.

Gabriel Jesus then wrapped up the game with a third goal for the hosts, as Arsenal broke away while Erik ten Hag's side piled forward in search of a late equaliser. The Brazilian sat Diogo Dalot down before finishing well past Onana.

Wright and Schmeichel could not sit still

Neither Arsenal nor United fans were able to look away from the gripping contest, and two men who embodied exactly how both sets of fans felt were Wright and Schmeichel. The club icons for their respective sides had been drafted in by SuperSport to cover the clash between the two Premier League behemoths.

The broadcaster chose to capture the reactions of both men throughout the tie, and it makes for an entertaining watch. Wright was the more animated of the two, loving the early moves his side produced. Schmeichel, by comparison, was much more restrained. Even when United opened the scoring, the former United shot-stopper did not get out of his chair, simply letting out a shout and applauding while his fellow pundit looked despondent.

Emotions quickly switched, though, as Wrighty celebrated Odegaard's equaliser with a little more gusto. And when Arsenal were initially awarded a penalty, the Gunners' legend did his best impersonation of the on-field referee by pointing to the spot on his TV screen. At this point, Wright and Schmeichel can both be seen reacting to the clips in the bottom right. And neither could stop themselves from laughing at the former's reaction here.

Ian Wright and Peter Schmeichel react to Arsenal 3-1 Man Utd. Credit: SuperSport.

The Emirates might have erupted for the last two goals of the game, but so too did the SuperSport studio. Wright burst out of his chair to celebrate Rice's late goal, with Schmeichel sat next to him, trying to convince himself that there had been a foul that would rule it out.

With Schmeichel less excited than Wright whenever his team had a chance, the goalkeeping legend had to insist that he supported the club at the end of footage. And his basic reactions didn't go unnoticed by the rest of the panel, with Wright saying: "You don't even enjoy your own goals!"

You can check out all of their reactions in the video below.

Video: Wright and Schmeichel react to Arsenal 3-1 Man Utd

While the Arsenal icon will be delighted with his team's last performance before the international break, Schmeichel will be hoping that his side can return and find better form. His team are currently in the bottom half on six points, with just two wins against Wolves and Nottingham Forest.

Ten Hag's side return to action on Saturday 16 September at Old Trafford against Brighton, hoping to find get back to winning ways. Arsenal, meanwhile, will hope to continue their fine start to the season against Everton on Sunday 17 September. Given how well Mikel Arteta's side have performed in comparison to the Toffees, they should have no problems overcoming their next opponents.