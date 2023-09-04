Highlights Declan Rice's late goal for Arsenal against Manchester United sparked wild celebrations from fans and players alike, highlighting the significance of the moment.

Rice's maiden goal for Arsenal in their 3-1 victory silenced doubters of his £105m price tag and showcased his crucial role in the team's success.

Arsenal's win against Manchester United has fueled optimism among fans that this season could be a successful one, with upcoming Mikel Arteta's side returning to action against Everton after the international break.

New fan-recorded footage has emerged of Declan Rice's late goal for Arsenal against Manchester United. And it makes for absolutely incredible viewing, with fans and players alike going berserk.

Rice arrived in north London with his £105m price tag circling around every debate about whether the former West Ham United captain was worth the eye-watering outlay, but his latest involvement for the Gunners has surely silenced any doubters. The Englishman played a crucial part in his side’s emphatic 3-1 home win against United and he scored his maiden Arsenal goal to top it all off.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring just before the 30-minute mark, though Martin Odegaard’s almost immediate reply then levelled proceedings to make it 1-1. Alejandro Garnacho thought he had produced the match-winner, but his goal was ruled offside following a VAR review. In added time, Rice and Gabriel Jesus extended the host's lead by notching one each in a dramatic end to an all-important fixture.

It was heartbreak in the dying embers for the travelling support, but those in attendance in favour of the Gunners certainly enjoyed their new midfield face getting a sweet taste of victory. You can watch the footage of Arsenal’s rampant celebrations below and to any Manchester United fans reading, you should probably look away now. It's for your own sanity.

Watch: The Emirates explodes after Rice’s first goal in an Arsenal shirt

Following their important victory at their famous stomping ground, the official Arsenal account posted the clip, captioned, “Limbs.” – and well, they’re not wrong. Understandably, the home fans were sent into raptures as the ball was fired into the back of the net. And as Rice made a beeline towards the elation, the Arsenal roars continued to get louder.

A classy knee-slide and an embrace from the bouncing home support followed the goal as Rice’s teammates rushed in to celebrate his first goal for the club. You can imagine the scenes from the away end were not as fruitful considering they had just seen three points snatched away from them in dramatic fashion.

But that was the last thing on the minds of the Arsenal players and fans alike, all of whom have been captured seizing such a special moment. Despite not getting in on the action, one can assume that the celebrations from Mikel Arteta and his entourage in the home dugout were not too dissimilar to what was spilling over by the corner flag. Oh, and while you're here, here's another angle.

What next for Arsenal and Declan Rice?

Just like the rest of the Premier League, Arsenal will embark on a weekend break from domestic proceedings for an international break. Their return to action opens with an away visit to Everton, who have been in a torrid run of form of late. The Spanish boss will be hoping to capitalise on the Toffees’ subpar start to 2023/24.

In contrast, the north London-based side have couped 10 points from their four opening games, having only dropped points in a four-goal encounter with Fulham where Joao Palhinha’s last-gasp equaliser was enough to draw things level. And while they eventually finished five points behind Manchester City last time out, there is a growing optimism among the Emirates faithful – especially off the back of such an important triumph against Manchester United - that this season could be the one.