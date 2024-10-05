Arsenal had to come from behind to walk away with a 3-1 victory over a spirited Southampton at the Emirates. The Gunners went into the game knowing a win would take them within one point of league leaders Liverpool, while Russell Martin would've been eager to see a better display from the Saints after he slammed his players following their defeat to Bournemouth on Monday night.

A quiet first period saw very little happen outside of half chances here and there, but the game more than sprung into life in the second period. A quick start after the break saw Matheus Fernandes almost give the Saints a shock lead, before Cameron Archer did just that with a lovely finish to silence the Emirates. But within four minutes, Kai Havertz had pulled the hosts level after the ball was cheaply given away.

With the pressure mounting, Bukayo Saka found substitute Gabriel Martinelli at the back post to take the lead. Southampton weren't going down without a fight, with Taylor Harwood-Bellis crashing an effort on the bar from a corner. In the end, it was Saka who was on hand to seal the three points in a game that wasn't always as smooth sailing as many predicted it would be.

Arsenal Match Statistics Southampton 7 Shots on Target 2 22 Shots off Target 5 62 Possession (%) 38 13 Corners 1 10 Fouls 9 0 Yellow Cards 3

Match Highlights

Arsenal Player Ratings

David Raya - 6/10

Very little for the Spaniard to do in the first half, but in the second he was picking the ball out of his own net. Not much that could be done to prevent the deflected effort.

Thomas Partey - 6/10

You'd have thought that with Partey out of position, Southampton may have targetted him in their rare moments of attacking football. That was not the case though, as the midfielder-turned-defender had a quiet day out of possession, and added an extra body to cause problems in the other direction.

William Saliba - 6/10

Saliba will be disappointed not to have done better in closing down Archer for his goal. The rest of his display was typically commanding.

Gabriel - 7/10

Much like with Saliba, Gabriel hardly put a foot wrong. There was not much in the way of an attacking threat to deal with for the most part, but what he needed to do, he did well.

Riccardo Calafiori - 7/10

Diogo Dalot should watch Calafiori's performance against teenager Tyler Dibling and take some notes. The Italian was on the front foot and aggressive when he needed to be, not letting the tricky winger have an inch in the North London sun. Another good performance from the fan favourite.

Jorginho - 6/10

The Italian came close to giving the Gunners the lead, but for the most part his task was to keep the game ticking over. Nothing eye-catching, but steady as can be.

Declan Rice - 6/10

Usually a strong presence on the pitch, Declan Rice was a little more subdued then normal. The Englishman's set pieces didn't carry the same threat as normal, and like Jorginho, he just had to keep things ticking.

Kai Havertz - 8/10

Aside from Saka, Havertz was arguably the player who caused the Saints defence the most problems. His movement and runs from deep always had the opposition on their toes, and he eventually got his reward with a well taken goal.

Bukayo Saka - 9/10

Won the ball back and set up Havertz. Delivered a gorgeous cross to assist Martinelli. Sealed the win with a goal. All in a days work for the starboy.

Gabriel Jesus - 6/10

The Brazilian forward had a couple of nice pieces of linkup play but lacked any real level of danger.

Raheem Sterling - 6/10

Sterling was handed his first Premier League start and almost made an immediate impact when he was brought down after rounding Aaron Ramsdale. He was dispossessed too easily for Southampton's opener but didn't disgrace himself on his full league debut.

SUB - Gabriel Martinelli - 7/10

Impact off the bench. Martinelli may have been feeling the pressure with question marks over his form, but he came up trumps when he was needed most.

SUB - Leandro Trossard - 6/10

The Belgian was perhaps the more quiet of the triple change that Arteta made at 1-1, but as a collective they turned the energy up to 11.

SUB - Mikel Merino - 6/10

A Premier League debut for Merino, who looked like a threat when he added more numbers to the penalty area.

SUB - Takehiro Tomiyasu - 5/10

Brought on to sure things up defensively.

SUB - Jakub Kiwior - N/A

Came on in stoppage time, so had no time to impact proceedings.

Southampton Player Ratings

Aaron Ramsdale - 7/10

Returning to his former home, Aarom Ramsdale looked shaky with his distribution early on. However, for the most part, he was commanding and reliable. Nothing he could do about the goals.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis - 6/10

Harwood-Bellis can hold his head high with his effort. Although he will wish that the underside of the bar was kinder to him so he could've levelled the game.

Jan Bednarek - 7/10

The experienced defender showcased this very point when he made an excellent block to deny Sterling from giving Arsenal the lead at the end of the first half not once, but twice. He led the line well throughout and without him, the visitors' resistance may have been broken earlier.

Ryan Manning - 6/10

Like his other defensive partners, it was a solid display from Manning. Good positioning and able to crowd out the middle when players cut inside.

Yukinari Sugawara - 5/10

Sugawara struggled to contain Sterling at times, and completely lost Martinelli for Arsenal's second. Like Walker-Peters, he simply struggled with the quality in wide areas.

Kyle Walker-Peters - 5/10

Walker-Peters was always a split second off from his counterpart Bukayo Saka. The former Tottenham man struggled to keep up with his direct opposition, which would be a headache for anyone in the same situation.

Flynn Downes - 5/10

Downes will be gutted to have given the ball away so cheaply for Arsenal's equaliser, just as his team had all the momentum in the world.

Joe Aribo - 6/10

The former Rangers man offered a more physical element to the Saints' midfield alongside Downes. Was never really allowed to make the most of his strengths but helped protect the backline.

Tyler Dibling - 6/10

Not the most exciting display from the promising youngster. However, he still had his fair share of moments to remind fans exactly what he's capable of, including his run to set up Fernandes' glorious chance.

Mateus Fernandes - 7/10

When given the opportunity to break, Fernandes showed quick feet and a couple of impressive bursts. While it amounted to little, it did give his defenders the time to breathe. He was agonisingly close to giving the visitors the lead with an outstretched attempt.

Ross Stewart - 5/10

Stewart was always going to have a tough task leading the line on his own while every Southampton player sat back behind the ball. Unfortunately, an injury meant his job was down before the half hour mark.

SUB - Cameron Archer - 7/10

Archer was the early replacement for the stricken Stewart. It gave the former Aston Villa man a challenge as his hold play is certainly not a major strength. He can stretch his legs though, which he proved when he broke away to give his side a shock lead.

SUB - Paul Onuachu - 5/10

The target man was brought on to impose his stature and hold up the play, which to his credit, he did well against such strong defenders.

SUB - Adam Armstrong - 5/10

Armstrong looked to cause a nuisance but barring his involvement in Harwood-Bellis' header to almost equalise, he couldn't do much.

SUB - Charlie Taylor - N/A

Came on in stoppage time, so had no time to impact proceedings.

Man of the Match

Bukayo Saka

To be clear, Bukayo Saka will have better games in the future. But no one caused the Southampton defence as much havoc as Arsenal's favourite son. He won the ball back excellently to set up the equaliser and his delivery to find Martinelli to give the home side the lead was as picture perfect as you could get. His late third was just the cherry on top of the cake.

Throughout the game, the winger had Walker-Peters on strings, with the defender taking the bait with most feints and twists and turns. When the match appeared to be slipping away from the title challengers, it was this man who wrestled back control.