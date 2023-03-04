Arsenal showed real character to come back and defeat Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners were in real trouble in their Premier League match against The Cherries.

Arsenal found themselves 2-0 down with 30 minutes of the game remaining.

But Mikel Arteta's side did not give up and, somehow, managed to pick up all three points.

Goals from Thomas Partey and Ben White saw Arsenal draw level.

Reiss Nelson notched a dramatic 97th minute winner for his side as his half-volley fizzed past Neto and into the back of the net.

Ian Wright's reaction to Reiss Nelson's winner

Ian Wright was watching the match alongside Gary Lineker and others ahead of Saturday evening's Match of the Day.

The Arsenal legend went absolutely ballistic after Nelson's strike hit the back of the net.

There was a funny moment when someone tricked Wright into thinking that VAR was checking the goal.

Wright's expression quickly changed as he uttered with disbelief: "No way! No way! Please!"

After realising he had been tricked, he screamed: "Reiss! I love you Reiss!"

Mikel Arteta: Reiss Nelson's goal was just beautiful

Mikel Arteta spoke to the media after the game and he was ecstatic.

He said, per Arsenal's official website: "It was incredible. The way the game started, we conceded a goal after nine seconds. We tried and tried and didn’t score a goal, and then we conceded from a set-play and it looked like it wasn’t our day. But we had a lot of discipline, a lot of courage to continue to play.

“We needed a goal, we scored it with Thomas and then the energy changed straight away. We all had the belief that if you score the second one, you can win the game. But we still had to do it.

“There were a lot of players that stepped up today to a level that I have never seen before, especially in difficult moments. The subs made a huge, huge impact.

“To celebrate the goal from someone like Reiss, who has had difficult moments, hugging people that you love next to each other, with staff and players, looking at that joy and just feeling the energy with our supporters. It was just beautiful.”