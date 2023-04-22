Another week, another Arsenal wobble in the 2022/23 Premier League title race.

On Friday evening, Mikel Arteta's side dropped two points for the third match in a row.

Arsenal went into the home game against bottom club Southampton knowing only a win would suffice after 2-2 draws against both Liverpool and West Ham United.

The Gunners surrendered two-goal leads in each of those matches, so it was imperative they delivered a calm, composed performance versus the Saints.

Sadly for title-chasing Arsenal, that did not materialise.

A chaotic Friday night in north London

The north London club managed to salvage a 3-3 draw with two late goals from Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka, but all in all it was a night to forget for them at the Emirates Stadium.

Southampton were might impressive for the most part and looked comfortable when 3-1 ahead, Carlos Alcaraz, Theo Walcott and Duje Caleta-Car their goalscorers.

Arsenal's late rally was hugely entertaining to watch for the neutral, though, and it summed up the chaotic state of affairs.

After Saka made it 3-3, Leandro Trossard hit the crossbar, while Reiss Nelson had a goal bound shot inside the box expertly blocked.

The Emirates was bouncing for the majority of the eight or so minutes added on at the end. Well, until Thomas Partey tried to be the hero.

In the 98th minute of proceedings, the Ghanaian midfielder - who dropped one of his worst displays of the season - attempted to score from around 35 to 40 yards out.

Partey had plenty of options to the right of him, but still opted to shoot from distance, a decision which quickly backfired on him.

Video: Partey's awful shot in 98th min vs Southampton

What was Partey thinking?!

Arsenal had all the momentum against a Southampton defence who were out on their feet.

Had Partey simply chosen to offload the ball to Odegaard - who played like a man possessed in the final 10 minutes or so - we could be sat here talking about one of the Premier League's craziest comebacks.

Instead, the focus is now on Arsenal and how they are 'bottling' the league title.

If the Gunners lose or even draw at the Etihad against Manchester City on Wednesday, things will not be in their own hands.

And the way City have been playing of late compared to Arsenal, you fancy Pep Guardiola's side to get the job done in style...