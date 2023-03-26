Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard is approaching "Kevin De Bruyne territory" with his performances, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVMESPORT.

Odegaard has been crucial to Arsenal's title challenge this season, with Mikel Arteta's side on the verge of a first Premier League triumph since 2003/04.

Arsenal latest news - Martin Odegaard

Having joined on a permanent transfer from Real Madrid for £30 million in August 2021, few could've imagined the impact Odegaard would have on the Arsenal squad.

Now the club captain, it looks as if Odegaard will be the first Arsenal skipper to lift the Premier League trophy since Patrick Vieira almost two decades ago.

While Odegaard hasn't been alone in his brilliance for Arsenal this term, it's the Norwegian's performances in the heart of midfield that has helped transform their fortunes.

Of the players to have started more than 15 games in the Premier League this season, only starlet Bukayo Saka ranks higher than Odegaard in the Arsenal WhoScored ratings.

Unsurprising of course, given the levels Odegaard has set this season, with the former Real Madrid man having been involved in 17 goals across all competitions so far (Transfermarkt).

But, as Arsenal's title dreams start to become a reality, there are already some comparing the Gunners' midfield general to Premier League legend De Bruyne.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Odegaard?

Speaking in an interview with GIVMESPORT, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor hinted that Odegaard has started to match Manchester City's De Bruyne for consistent performances.

On the comparisons, Taylor said: “It sounds almost a little bit farfetched, but I actually think he's approaching Kevin De Bruyne territory, where he is a world-class operator on a weekly basis.

"Obviously, De Bruyne is in his own class really, but Odegaard is now not too far away from that in terms of the impact he's having on this Arsenal team.”

What next for Arsenal and Odegaard?

Following the conclusion of the international break, Odegaard will get the chance to test those comparisons out when Arsenal travel to face City in a title showdown next month.

Arsenal will most probably travel to the Etihad Stadium as league leaders, with a victory against Pep Guardiola's side likely to go a long way in rubber-stamping their league triumph.

However, before that meeting of title candidates, Arsenal must first entertain a desperate Leeds United side and make a difficult trip to Anfield for a clash against Champions League qualification-chasing Liverpool.

Should the Gunners come out of all three matches unscathed, it's hard to see Arteta's side not going on to lift the Premier League trophy in May.