West Ham’s Declan Rice is set to snub Manchester United and Bayern Munich in favour of Arsenal in a transfer that could see a player go in the opposite direction, according to fresh reports.

The 24-year-old West Ham captain has been linked to various world-class clubs over the past year due to his consistent performances in a Hammers shirt. It was reported by The Sun yesterday that the West Ham board would only entertain bids worth a British-record of £110million if they were to sell the midfielder.

Rice has reportedly got 'his heart set on a transfer to Arsenal', according to The Sun, but David Moyes would prefer Emile Smith Rowe to come in the other direction in a shock swap deal for the talented midfielder, which would see the requested £110m fee reduced.

As per Transfermarkt, Smith Rowe is currently valued at £33m.

Declan Rice's future

According to The Sun, an insider told them: “West Ham know they are in a strong position with this deal which is why targeting a talent like Emile Smith Rowe has become part of the conversation at the club.

“Nobody can replace Declan Rice, but David Moyes is a big fan of Smith Rowe and thinks he could really help the team as they rebuild and plan for life after Declan Rice.

“For a long period Smith Rowe was one of Arsenal’s best players, but he has fallen down the pecking order a little bit. He won’t be a starter next season, but Arsenal aren’t keen to lose the player.

"However, if it means getting Rice and keeping him away from Bayern Munich and Manchester United, it could ultimately end up being a road they are forced to go down. Rice is their main summer target.”

A historic week for West Ham United

It has been a bitter-sweet last couple of days for West Ham fans.

On Wednesday, The Irons defeated Fiorentina to win their first European trophy since 1965. However, after the game Rice announced he will likely leave in the summer.

Speaking to BT Sport after the UEFA Conference League final, Rice said: "At the moment there's a lot of speculation going on about my future.

"There is interest from other clubs, but ultimately I still have two years left at West Ham. I love this club and I love playing for this club."

"My focus is playing for West Ham at the moment. I'm captain of this club and I can't speak highly enough of this place. Let's just see what happens. Let's wait and see. Who knows?"