Highlights Arsenal's positive start to the season has been a pleasant surprise, with Fabio Vieira emerging as a standout player despite not being a high-profile signing.

Vieira has impressed with his performances and has been a bright spark for Arsenal, contributing with two assists in limited playing time.

Despite being dropped for Kai Havertz in their last match, Vieira has shown that he can compete for a place in the starting XI and has the motivation to prove himself.

Arsenal have enjoyed a positive start to the 2023/24 campaign by amassing 13 points from a possible 15, though transfer insider Dean Jones has pinpointed one north London star in particular that has been a ‘pleasant surprise’.

Mikel Arteta’s hefty £203m summer outlay raised many eyebrows over the summer, though the critics have now been silenced given how positively the Gunners have begun the new season.

Arsenal news - Latest

Finishing five points off the pace last season, the Spaniard will be keen to better his side’s end result come mid-May 2024. Having only dropped points in a 2-2 draw with Fulham since the new campaign got underway, Arteta’s players have continued their fine form and even have players that are not usually the first name on the team sheet proving their worth, notably Fabio Vieira.

The Portuguese midfielder signed on the dotted line from Porto in the summer of 2022, in a deal worth £34.2m per BBC Sport, but has struggled to dislodge any of the members in Arteta’s engine room since arriving. The season before the switch, he had scored six goals and provided a league-high 14 assists in 27 Primeira Liga appearances as he became the driving force in the Portuguese behemoth's domestic triumph.

For Arsenal, however, he has not featured as much as he would have first hoped and expected and now, following his bright display against Everton, Arteta has taken responsibility for his lack of minutes at the capital club (via Metro).

“I said that many times, I haven’t played him enough. He hasn’t had enough room in the team with the competitions that we play to participate more, but we see every day the talent he has got and what he can bring to the team. I was really happy with his performance at the weekend.”

Vieira was a bright spark in his maiden 2023/24 Premier League start on Sunday as they ran out 1–0 victors against a soft Toffees outfit, and he will be hoping that it spurs on his Arsenal career after being restricted to a bit-part role, featuring in just 37 outings since his move. In that sequence, he has registered two goals and eight assists and so, in fairness, probably hasn’t warranted him to become a nailed-on piece of the side’s puzzle.

Previously, Jones suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are ‘not the same team’ when Vieira replaced now-Bayer Leverkusen gem Granit Xhaka. Months down the line, however, and he has given an updated verdict on the 23-year-old – and it’s much more positive.

Read More: Martin Odegaard once trained with Liverpool for three days - what happened next?

What has Dean Jones said about Arsenal and Fabio Vieira?

Jones suggested that, when quizzed, Arteta and his entourage would be more than pleased with how Vieira has performed of late in Arsenal threads. He also suggested that he has fallen ‘under the radar’ given the low (in the grand scheme of things) price Arsenal paid to see him join the club. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said…

“Definitely. Fabio Vieira, obviously, he has been talked about for a while since he joined Arsenal, and he spent a year or so finding his feet at the club, and they never really talked him up too much. “Again, he’s a mid-range signing, and it’s these ones that really do fall under the radar. I think he cost under £30m if I’m correct. But he was a player that Arsenal always knew could emerge, given the time, into a player that was worthy of their first team. Now, we didn’t really expect that to happen on the back of Arsenal putting up the sort of campaign they put up last season. “You thought it was going to be new signings that would find their way in, but Vieira has been a pleasant surprise for everybody around Arsenal. He does look a completely different player from the one that we’ve seen in his early days, but that’s just a case of him probably understanding now what he’s part of and understanding where he fits in. And there’s probably motivation and drive within himself too to actually prove he can be a part of this and that just because he wasn’t a mega signing, doesn’t mean he can’t do this.”

Fabio Vieira has been one of Arsenal’s shining lights this season

In a side laced with talent from back to front, standing out as one of the best performers is no easy feat, but Vieira has given it his best shot. Across all competitions, he has been given 130 minutes across four outings but has still registered two assists in that time.

Fabio Vieira vs Kai Havertz - 2023/24 statistics (per 90) Player 90s Shots Progression Shot-Creating Actions Defensive actions Carries Passes Passes Received Tackles Blocks Interceptions Fabio Vieira 1.4 3.57 3.57 5.71 12.9 2.86 0.71 0 0.71 Kai Havertz 3.6 1.67 1.67 4.44 5 2.22 1.11 1.39 0.56 All statistics per FBRef

Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT, despite Kai Havertz being dropped for Vieira in Arsenal’s latest Premier League encounter, he expects the German to reinstate his place sooner rather than later. However, given that he has recorded zero goals and assists apiece in a competitive Arsenal fixture, the former Chelsea man cannot be so sure that his place in Arteta’s starting XI is secure.

Read More: Arsenal 'would rather have' £40m star than Kai Havertz at the Emirates