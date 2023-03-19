Footage has emerged of Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale correctly anticipating Gabriel Martinelli's fine opener against Crystal Palace.

Mikel Arteta's side moved eight points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League courtesy of an emphatic 4-1 victory against the Eagles, with two goals from Bukayo Saka and one apiece for Granit Xhaka and Martinelli.

The Brazilian, who is Arsenal's top scorer this season, scored his 13th goal of this league campaign and it was a mightily impressive finish.

Indeed, on the stroke of 30 minutes, Saka fired a cross across the box, which found its way to Martinelli on the left-hand side.

The winger then effortlessly knocked the ball past the helpless Joel Ward, before rifling a shot past teenage goalkeeper Joe Whitworth.

VIDEO: Gabriel Martinelli's goal vs Crystal Palace

Ramsdale's reaction to Martinelli's goal vs Crystal Palace

A video on Twitter has now circulated, which shows Ramsdale watching the goal unfold from the other end of the pitch.

After Martinelli receives the ball, the England shot-stopper gestures for Martinelli to kick the ball with his left foot, which he does just moments later.

How satisfying that must have been.

The goalkeeper can then be seen celebrating as the rest of Arsenal's players rushed over to praise Martinelli.

Check out the clip for yourselves below:

VIDEO: Ramsdale's reaction to Martinelli's opener vs Crystal Palace

Arsenal cruise to victory over Palace

Having been knocked out of the Europa League by Sporting Lisbon on Thursday, the pressure was on Arsenal to respond against Palace.

But Arteta's side did exactly that and delivered a showing worthy of a team at the top of the Premier League.

Saka became the first player this season to reach double figures for goals and assists in the league, while there were also outstanding performances from the likes of Ben White and Leandro Trossard.

Speaking afterwards, Arteta said; "The desire and the energy that we put in right from the beginning impressed me most. We were really determined and focused and left Thursday in the past.

"After playing 120 minutes, they have to come back here and do it again against a team with a lot of needs. Palace have not got the results lately but they have be very tough to beat. But we were dominant and deserved to win the game. Today, in the box when we had those openings, we defined the game in the right way."

The Arsenal boss also spoke on Martinelli, who responded brilliantly after missing the decisive penalty in the shoot-out versus Sporting.

"The reaction he had after missing a penalty [on Thursday]. There is always the question, but I asked him yesterday how he was and he said: 'I want to be in the team'."