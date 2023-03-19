Arsenal extended their advantage at the top of the Premier League after crushing Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners welcomed Crystal Palace to Emirates Stadium looking to go eight points clear of Manchester City.

They did just that as they won 4-1 in north London.

Goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka gave the home side a two-goal lead at half-time.

Granit Xhaka scored Arsenal's third 10 minutes after half-time, only for Jeffrey Schlupp to pull one back shortly after.

Arsenal did not let Palace into the game, though, and Saka restored their three-goal advantage with 15 minutes remaining.

That proved to be the final goal of the game as Arsenal picked up yet another three points.

Peter Drury, one of the best English-speaking commentators in the world, covered the game.

His epic commentary for all of Arsenal's goals have emerged. View a video of his commentary below...

Arsenal 1-0 Crystal Palace: "Saka's twisting... Gabriel Martinelli! Is scoring for Arsenal! What an effervescent star he is! One step, one little step closer!"

Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace: "Nicked away from Odegaard, retrieved by Saka. Ben White... Bukayo Saka! Over and over and over again. Relentlessly beautiful Arsenal football. Saka's seamless smile just grows."

Arsenal 3-0: Crystal Palace: "Zinchenko, Xhaka, Trossard, Xhaka! Oh boy that is silky smooth! Right now Arsenal are doing it like no one else. If they were throwing shadows: Palace would be chasing them."

Arsenal 4-1 Crystal Palace: "It came back to Tierney, and Saka! There ain't no stopping them now!"

What a commentator Drury is. He has a way of words like no other.

When are Arsenal next in action?

Arsenal now have a two-week break due to the international break.

They are next in action when they welcome Leeds United to the Emirates Stadium for their Premier League clash on April 1.

The Gunners have 10 matches left to play in the Premier League this season and, with an eight-point lead over Man City, are in pole position to be crowned champions of England for the first time since 2004.