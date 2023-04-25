Arsenal defender William Saliba's injury problems could end up costing the Gunners their chance of winning the Premier League title, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook told GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta's side currently lead the way at the top of the Premier League table, but chasers Manchester City do boast a number of games in hand over the north Londoners.

Arsenal latest news

It's been a rocky couple of weeks for Arsenal's title charge. Since the international break, Arteta's men have notched up just one win from four Premier League outings.

That sole victory came against relegation candidates Leeds United in the first weekend of April, with Arsenal currently in the midst of a torrid three-game winless run.

The Gunners threw away two-goal leads in consecutive matches, firstly away at Anfield, before most recently against West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Their latest outing also saw the north-London outfit record a disappointing result, this time needing a two-goal comeback of their own to salvage a point at home to bottom-of-the-table Southampton.

It leaves Arsenal with work to do in the title race and the Gunners could even see their five-point lead slashed in half this week, should they succumb to defeat against City at the Etihad Stadium.

And with their title charge starting to falter, there are suggestions injuries are continuing to hamper the Gunners' Premier League chances.

What has Alex Crook said about Arsenal's title challenge?

When asked about the factors relating to Arsenal's current drop-off in form, talkSPORT reporter Crook pointed towards an injury to one of their key players: "I do think Saliba’s injury could cost them a chance at the title, because their success has been built on partnerships this season.

"Saliba and Gabriel at the back Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka in midfield. Obviously, they also missed Xhaka on Friday night and I think Rob Holding up against Erling Haaland on Wednesday looks a bit of a mismatch.”

What's next for Arsenal in their title charge?

According to a report by The Athletic, Saliba is guaranteed to miss Arsenal's clash with Manchester City on Wednesday, but could also be forced to sit out the rest of the campaign too.

Saliba - who pockets a reported £40,000 per week - picked up an injury during last month's Europa League clash against Sporting CP, with Arsenal having sorely felt his absence from their defence.

As stated in the Athletic report, Arsenal have conceded close to an extra goal per game without Saliba in the side, having averaged 0.9 against before his injury, compared to 1.8 after.

It's likely Holding will partner Gabriel at the back once again for Arsenal's clash against City, with 48-goal man Haaland no doubt licking his lips at the prospect of facing the Gunners' patched-up defence.