Arsenal have 'agreed personal terms' with Ajax defender Jurrien Timber with a deal close to being confirmed, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Timber’s arrival would complete a trio of impressive signings after both Declan Rice and Kai Havertz agreed to make the switch from one London club to another.

Arsenal transfer news – Jurrien Timber

It was only last summer when Erik ten Hag tried to convince Timber to reunite with him at Manchester United, but to no avail.

The young defender was a vital cog in Ten Hag’s Eredivisie dominance, and he particularly shone thanks to his versatility across the back line, whether he played at right-back or more centrally.

However, the Red Devils swooped in for his defensive partner, Lisandro Martinez, instead, which has left the door wide open for Arsenal to harbour concrete interest.

A verbal agreement between is already set in stone to see Timber make the switch for £40m, according to MailOnline and it was confirmed by The Athletic on Wednesday afternoon that a full agreement with the Dutch giants has been found.

It seems as if the defender, hailed as ‘exceptional’ by football scout Jacek Kulig has ignored the advice of Ajax cult hero Marco van Basten as the former striker insisted another season at his current employers would be beneficial for his development.

Timber conceded by admitting he will miss the assurance of being a nailed-on starter, but this has not deterred his willingness to complete the move.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Jurrien Timber and Arsenal?

On the 22-year-old, Romano claimed that Timber has ‘agreed personal terms’ with the London-based club, with discussions complete.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “So, for Timber, it was about the add-on structure between Ajax and Arsenal. So, the discussion is now done and the player has also agreed personal terms.”

Why did Mikel Arteta want Jurrien Timber?

The benefit of signing a player with such a varied skill set like Timber is that he’s able to fulfil many roles, just like Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

It seems that the Spanish coach has taken a liking to players that are able to branch out and cover more than just their optimal area, and Timber can certainly offer that.

The Utrecht-born ace rose up Ajax’s academy ranks after switching from Feyenoord nine years ago and now has 121 appearances with the senior side added to his CV, 47 of those were accrued from last season alone, per Transfermarkt.

Amazingly, according to Fbref, Timber is in the top 1% amongst his positional peers in the eight leagues below Europe’s top five in passes attempted, pass completion rate, progressive passes and progressive carries as he recorded 81.65, 91.6%, 8.62, and 2.83 per 90, respectively.

He’s incredibly astute at defending, too. He tackled 74.1% of dribblers that he faced over the past 365 days and only lost 0.21 challenges per 90.

Although Timber may struggle for regular minutes upon his arrival, with Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba the obvious partnership to continue with, he has youth and versatility on his side. He’s definitely a sign that Arteta is investing in the future of the club.